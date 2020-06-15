Kenny Chesney has rescheduled his 2020 Gillette Stadium dates to Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, 2021, it was announced Monday.
Chesney recently canceled his 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 tour will visit 18 venues with the same lineup of opening artists: Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead. It will start May 1 in Tampa and finish at Gillette, what Chesney refers to as the birthplace of “No Shoes Nation.”
The concerts will mark the country star’s 20th and 21st times performing at the home of the New England Patriots.
Original tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled show dates. Patrons unable to attend the rescheduled shows have 30 days to request a refund at the point of purchase.