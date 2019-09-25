Kenny Chesney will headline Gillette Stadium for the 20th time next summer.
The country star announced Sept. 24 that his Chillaxification 2020 tour will stop at the home of the New England Patriots on Aug. 28. Right now, it's the last stop on the tour, though more dates are to be announced.
Joining him on the tour are six-time Academy of Country Music/Country Music Association Duo of the Year Florida Georgia Line, three-time and reigning ACM/CMA Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion and Michael Franti & Spearhead.
Chillaxification 2020 kicks off Saturday, April 18, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Tickets go on sale next Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.