VIRTUAL STORIES AND SONG WITH MISS KACEEJoin Miss Kacee Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg
MONDAY CRAFTS-TO-GO IN MARCHThe next Craft-To-Go pick up will be on Monday, March 1. The craft is entitled “Paper Pancake Pan.” Created by Miss Kacee, for ages 3-8. Pretend to be a premiere pancake chef with your own paper pancake flipper! On Monday, March 8, the craft to go will be “Make a Leprechaun Trap!” Created by Miss Karen, for ages 3-8. Legend tells us if you catch a leprechaun you can demand a pot of gold. Build your own trap and test your luck. Crafts will be available in the Youth Services Department beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE FOR MARCH: MARSHMALLOW ENGINEERING!The next STEAM Challenge will be on Thursday, March 11, at 2 p.m. For ages 5 and up. What kinds of structures can you create using only marshmallows and toothpicks? Register for this challenge on the library calendar of events at https://boydenlibrary.org. Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize.
VIRTUAL OVERDRIVE/LIBBY BASICS CLASSThe staff at the SAILS Library Network has kindly recorded a virtual Overdrive/Libby basics class. This is for anyone needing help with downloading e-books or e-audio books from the Overdrive catalog to their device (iPad, Kindle, etc.). We were able to upload it to our YouTube channel for our patrons. If there’s enough interest, we can schedule more virtual Overdrive/Libby classes for our patrons. The link to view the virtual class is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Hj6OtmxHlo
The library is open, so if anyone needs one on one instruction for Overdrive/Libby just call the library at 508-543-1245 and ask to speak to a reference librarian.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK DRIVEFriends of Boyden Library are holding a Book Drive on Saturday, Feb. 27, from 9 to 11 a.m. The special event will be a curbside, contact-less drop off outside of the main entrance. Please note that donations will not be accepted at any other time and patrons should not leave any donations in the book returns bins or lobby. Patrons must make a reservation for the Book Drive by either calling 508-241-4228 or going to this SignUpGenius link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0B44AFA72FA4FE3-book
We are seeking donations of books and media in like-new condition, recently published. Adult and children’s fiction are always in demand! Donated books for our Fall, Spring, and ongoing book sales provide thousands of dollars annually to support library programming.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATIONLibrary hours are Monday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services.