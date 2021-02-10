The next Virtual American Sign Language Story Time will be on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m. Join us for an interactive Zoom story time designed to teach basic American Sign Language signs including the ASL Alphabet, animals, and everyday signs. Sign age-related songs and Picture Books, and have fun! Taught by ASL Honor Society Students from Foxboro High School in collaboration with the Boyden Library. Register by going to boydenlibrary.org/children and selecting the Upcoming Events Calendar. The Zoom link will be posted on the day of the event.
SONGS AND STORIES WITH MISS KACEEJoin Miss Kacee each week for stories, songs, and more! Great for little ones of all ages! The link will be posted the day of the program at www.boydenlibary.org and www.facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. It will also be posted on our Events Calendar at https://tinyurl.com/y8uvbpvg
MONDAY CRAFTS-TO-GO IN FEBRUARYThe next Craft-To-Go pick up will be on Tuesday, Feb. 16. The craft is entitled Pet Plant Kits created by Miss Karen, for ages 3-8. On Monday, Feb. 22 the craft to go will be “Is It Spring, Yeti?”, Created by Miss Kacee, ages 3-8. Crafts will be available in the Youth Services Department beginning at 2 p.m., while supplies last. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
THE GREAT STEAM CHALLENGE FOR FEBRUARY — DIY SLIME!The next STEAM Challenge for February will be on Thursday, Feb. 11. For ages 5 and up. What’s better than playing with ooey-gooey icky-sticky slime? Making it yourself first! Register for a do-it-yourself slime kit that has everything you will need to make a basic slime recipe!
Completing this challenge counts towards The Great STEAM Challenge! You may log it on your STEAM Challenge Card to help you earn a certificate and prize. Please register separately for The Great STEAM Challenge!, listed on the first Thursday of the month.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
LOVE LETTERS FOR THE LIBRARY CAMPAIGNThe Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners wants to make sure that our libraries get some LOVE this Valentine’s Day and so they are launching a #LibraryLovers campaign for the entire month of February. They have created a new site where patrons can upload Valentine videos and photo valentines. It can be sorted by library. Valentines from our patrons will also be shared with legislators to help raise awareness. To send a valentine to the Boyden Library go to www.lovemasslibraries.com and share the love.
LIMITED CURB SIDE PICKUP
Patrons who require curbside pickup now have the option to communicate when they will come and pick up their holds through the SAILS Mobile App. When patrons are notified that their holds are ready for pickup they simply bring up the SAILS Mobil App on their smartphone, select My Account, and select Holds.
You will then see the “Click and Collect” button. Tap this and then select “I’m On My Way.” Then choose how long it will take you to get to the library. Once you’re in the parking lot, select “I’m Here.” The library will be notified of your arrival, and will checkout your material before running it out to you.
Note: The Boyden Library IS OPEN to the public. This service is for patrons with health issues and have concerns in regard to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Most patrons should come in and pick up their items at the circulation desk.
QUARANTINING LIBRARY MATERIALSPlease note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
GENERAL INFORMATIONThe library will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 in observance of Presidents’ Day
Library hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.