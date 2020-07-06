Citizen Crust, a "global street food restaurant" offering dishes and drinks from around the world, opened Monday in Patriot Place for indoor and outdoor dining, the entertainment and retail venue announced.
The restaurant is across from Bar Louie and features a 100-seat dining room, 50-seat bar and 24-seat patio. It offers an international food, cocktail and craft beer menu, an Italian-inspired slice bar serving Roman-style pizza, bowls and salads and a walk-up window serving gelato.
Citizen Crust will be open at 11:30 a.m. seven days a week.
Dine-in menu options include "street food" such as carne asada fries and Shanghai dumplings, sandwiches like the Huy Fong Nashville Chicken and the Cubano, tacos and larger meals including pho, street noodles and schnitzel, Patriot Place said.
Citizen Crust is managed and operated by Thomas Perruna, who also manages the Patriot Place Italian eatery Tavolino.
Citizen Crust also features a patio and large bar overlooking Patriot Place, and colorful murals by artist Sam Malpass.