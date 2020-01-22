The town will be offering a Citizen’s Academy for residents. The purpose is to educate community members of all aspects of the town’s government through instruction by town leaders. Participants will also gain insight into opportunities in how they can be more involved at the local level.
Sessions will be held Tuesdays, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., March 10 through April 28. If you are interested in learning more about your local government and can attend the majority or all of the sessions register at: https://foxborough.hosted.civiclive.com/news/what_s_new/foxborough_citizen_s_academy.{/span}{/span}