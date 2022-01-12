Adult Services Coordinator
Classics Jazz+ will perform the best music of the American Songbook stylistically with jazz improvisation on Sunday, Jan. 23 at 2 p.m. as part of Boyden Library’s Sunday Concert Series..
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
BOOKLIST STARRED REVIEWS 2021“The most outstanding adult books of 2021, titles selected by Booklist’s adult books editors from all the starred reviews of the year across our expansive nonfiction and fiction coverage, include an exceptional number of titles by debut authors and a strong showing of nonfiction works addressing complex social issues and exploring heretofore hidden historical events and realities. We applaud the vitality and conviction of writers and publishers and hope that this best-of-the-best rundown will inspire many readers to turn to these exciting works of inquiry and imagination, facts and truth.”
Most titles are on display at the library.
SONGS & STORIES WITH MISS KACEE
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee. on Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. in the community meeting room.
Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Rain location: If it rains, Story Time will be in the Boyden Library’s Community Meeting Room on the ground floor
Please register if you’d like to be added to the Storytime email list.
MIGHTY MATH CONCEPTS FOR PRESCHOOLERS, AGES 3-5Mighty Math Concepts for Preschoolers: Families of children ages 3- , presented by SelfHelp Inc., on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. will discover together some of the skills and concepts of math during this virutal five-week series.
Concepts such as patterns, counting, shapes, measurement, spatial relations, more/less, etc. will be exposed to the children through stories, free play with math manipulatives, circle time activities and music and movement.
REGISTER: Email Carol at ccarver@selfhelpinc.org
DROP IN CRAFT
This drop-in craft for age 1 to 8 will be in the Spinney Family Children’s Room on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last!
This program is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
LIBRARY HOURSRegular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org.
A library card is required to access these services.
Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.