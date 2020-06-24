Curry College
MILTON — Kelsie Merrill of Foxboro has been welcomed into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society at Curry College.
The objective of the Alexander Graham Bell (AGB) Honor Society is to promote and recognize academic excellence. The Society is named for the famous inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, who was an early chancellor at Curry College.
Bristol Community College
FALL RIVER — Peter Ivanovskis, of Foxboro , was named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Bristol Community College.
Denison University
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Daniel Milhollen of Foxboro was one of 714 students named to Denison University’s 2020 spring semester Dean’s List.
Milhollen is a member of the Denison class of 2021.
University of New Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — John Finn, of Foxboro, a student in the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring, 2020.
Finn is working on Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.
Ithaca College
ITHACA, N.Y. — Christopher Atanasoff of Foxboro graduated from Ithaca College with a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies in May.
Clemson University
CLEMSON, S.C. — Christian James Brady of Foxboro, who is majoring in sports communication, has been named to the spring 2020 President’s List at Clemson University.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 grade-point average.
University of New Hampshire
DURHAM, NH — The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2020 semester:
Trevor Fishman of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. Fishman is majoring in political science.
Margaret Yoest of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Yoest is majoring in Communication Sci & Disorders.
Colleen Macdonald of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. Macdonald is majoring in Mmusic education.
Nicole Yeomans of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Yeomans is majoring in Nutrition: Dietetics.
Kaitlin Carroll of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Carroll is majoring in nursing.
Hannah Touzos of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. Touzos is majoring in political science.
Holly O’Toole of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. O’Toole is majoring in human developmnt and family studies.
Heather Bubencik of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Bubencik is majoring in biomedical science: medical laboratory science.
Juliette Ambs of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. Ambs is majoring in psychology.
Jillian Lynch of Foxboro, for earning Highest Honors. Lynch is majoring in women’s and gender studies.
Lawrence Piazza of Foxboro for earning Highest Honors. Piazza is majoring in psychology.
Jessica Franceschelli of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Franceschelli is majoring in genetics.
Joshua Rotman of Foxboro for earning High Honors. Rotman is majoring in sport studies.
Worcester Polytechnic InstituteWORCESTER — Emily Bubencik of Foxboro, a member of the class of 2022 majoring in electrical and computer engineering, was among the students named to the spring 2020 Dean’s List at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. .
The Dean’s List differs from most other universities as WPI does not compute a grade point average. Instead, WPI defines the Dean’s List by the amount of work completed at the A level in courses and projects.
News from Dean College
For more information contact: Dean College Marketing, marketingprojects@dean.edu
Spring 2020 President’s List at Dean College
FRANKLIN, MA (06/24/2020) — Dean College is pleased to announce the local students that have earned a place on the President’s List for the spring 2020 semester. These students have demonstrated a serious commitment to their stuides while at Dean College.
Trevor Alexander of Foxboro (02035)
Alyssa Burns of N Attleboro (02760)
Ryan Spinney of Foxboro (02035)
Jillian Elizabeth Jianos of Foxboro, graduated from Providence College, Summa Cum Laude Class of 2020,
She was on the dean’s list all semesters. She will be attending Boston University Law school in the fall.
News from Dean College
For more information contact: Dean College Marketing Department, marketingprojects@dean.edu
Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Dean College
FRANKLIN, MA (06/24/2020) — Dean College is pleased to announce the students that have earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2020 semester. These students have demonstrated serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.
Matthew Callahan of Attleboro (02703)
Melissa Campbell of Norfolk (02056)
Victoria Collins of Mansfield (02048)
Amina Cunningham of Attleboro (02703)
Samantha Curren of Rehoboth (02769)
Jessica Foley of Wrentham (02093)
Ryan Hastings of Plainville (02762)
Janet Joseph of N Attleboro (02760)
Megan Laliberte of Attleboro (02703)
Emma McNevin of Norton (02766)
Aaliyah Pereira of Foxborough (02035)
Louis Piccolo of Foxboro (02035)
John Sheahan of Mansfield (02048)
Theresa Sullivan of Wrentham (02093)
Robin Jackson of Norton (02766)
Stephanie Knoch of Norfolk (02056)
Kyle Lussier of North Attleboro (02760)
Daniel Lynch of Norfolk (02056)
Brian Mack of Norfolk (02056)
Paul Molla of Sheldonville (02070)