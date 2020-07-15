Patriot Place and The Comedy Scene announced Wednesday that tickets are now on sale for the “People In Cars Getting Comedy” drive-in show taking place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 25.
The socially-distanced event will feature national and regional comedians known for stand-up performances on America’s Got Talent and Conan, and from roles in popular films "Something About Mary and Me, Myself & Irene," taking the stage in the shadow of Gillette Stadium.
Comics will include Christine Hurley, Chris Tabb, Steve Sweeney and Corey Rodrigues.
Tickets are available now through The Comedy Scene website.
Guests will be able to enjoy the show from the comfort and safety of their vehicles, listening through a designated FM radio station and watching the performance on a projector screen. For full details and event guidelines to keep all guests and employees safe, visit Patriot-Place.com/drivein.