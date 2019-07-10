The town’s Community Farmstand is seeking volunteers to sustain its operation that helps to feed those in need.
“Every time you purchase a delicious tomato, ear of corn, local jam, maple syrup or honey, you’re not just feeding your family, but other families in need in our town,” says Connie Gonsalves, the farmstand’s manager. “That’s because we’ve been helping to feed Foxboro’s hungry families for over 27 years.”
All the proceeds of the season are donated to the town’s discretionary fund and food pantry.
The farmstand, located at the corner of Route 140 and Walnut Street, is operated solely by volunteers.
Gonsalves says it requires a tremendous amount people to fill more than 450 two-hour shifts for the months of July and August.
To volunteer, email her at: foxboroughfarmstand@gmail.com or go to the farmstand’s Facebook page.
Meanwhile, Gonsalves said local businesses have supported the organization in its efforts to become more environmentally responsible by phasing out plastic bags.
The Union Straw, Better Living Real Estate, Whitney Landscaping and Mangiacotti are sponsoring the stand’s new reusable, recycled paper bags.
The farmstand is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.