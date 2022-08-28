Country Fest was welcomed back to New England Friday and Saturday night after a 4-year absence — the longest for Kenny Chesney not being in Foxboro since his first show in 2005.
Kicking off the show was CMA female vocalist of the year, Carly Pearce. After her short set, Old Dominion came out to perform quite a few hits, including “No such thing as a Broken Heart,” which concert-goers learned as the band was getting ready backstage, reached Double Platinum. Dan and Shay then came out to “10,000 hours,” one of their hits that features Justin Bieber.
Then the moment the whole stadium audience was awaiting. Kenny Chesney came out ready to rock his second night in Foxboro. He came out singing “Beer in Mexico,” full of energy and ready to party the night away and make it a good one as it was his last show of his “Here and Now” tour. Chesney came out in his usual attire — tank top, jeans, cowboy boots and his cowboy hat. He led the crowd through enthusiastic singalongs and thanked everyone repeatedly throughout the night.
While singing “Somewhere with You” he stopped for a moment and said: “We are filled with gratitude that we get to be somewhere tonight with you” before continuing.
Chesney’s Gillette performances are always phenomenal, from belting out his song “Noise” to the American snapshot of “Summertime.” The tracks that personally resonated with the New England crowd were “Boston” and Chesney’s salute to the coming football season, “Boys of Fall.”
Bassist Harmoni Kelley showed off her impressive skills and vocals during a cover of AC/DC’s classic “Whole lotta Rosie,” and also performed alongside Chesney during his song “Setting the World on Fire” which is originally recorded with P!nk.
He then brought out Old Dominion to perform their newest duet that just came out Thursday, “Beer with Friends.”
Chesney ended the show on a high note with “She thinks my Tractor’s Sexy.”
Chesney’ return to Gillette was like a home-coming for both he and his fans. The crowd felt the gratitude he has for the birthplace of “No Shoes Nation.”
“This place is more than a football stadium, when the buses pull up outside Gillette Stadium, it is like home,” he said.