Nandini Bajpai will discuss her latest novel, “Sister of the Bollywood Bride,” a charming novel about one teen’s summer tackling disasters, but not limited to, family, romance and weather—as she plans her sister’s Bollywood style Indian wedding, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center. Local bookstore, An Unlikely Story will be present with copies of Nandini’s novels. The library has copies of the book that will be discussed located on display on the ground floor.
Prior to Nandini’s presentation, we are pleased to welcome local dance company Dance BFF who will perform a series of Bollywood dances.
Sunday concert series kickoff — Retro Polatin Duo, the history of women in country music 1920-1960
The Retro Polatin Duo, Jill Goldman and David Polatin, will present the early history of women in Country Music on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m. They will play and sing a selection of classic country songs by ten different female artists including The Carter Family, Kitty Wells, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Foxboro Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
Author series: An evening with Bram Stoker Award-winning author Paul Tremblay & special guest Fox 25’s anchorman Jason Law
Paul Tremblay who speak as part of the library’s author series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21. He has won the Bram Stoker, British Fantasy, and Massachusetts Book awards and is the author of Growing Things, The Cabin at the End of the World, Disappearance at Devil’s Rock, A Head Full of Ghosts, and the crime novels The Little Sleep, and No Sleep Till Wonderland.
Nancy’s Book Club
Nancy’s Book Club, which will be held at 10 a.m. in the Fuller Convference room on Wednesday, Oct. 13, will be discussing “Razor Girl” by Carl Hiaasen. “Involved in a car accident with a young scam artist, a man helplessly watches his life spiral out of control in the wake of a sand-stealing company, a Hawaiian-shirt-clad NYC mafia capo, a reality show accordionist and other eccentric characters.” – Novelist. Call the library at 508-543-1245 if you’re interested in joining Nancy’s Book Club, or just want to place the book on hold to read.
Inktober event for ages 8 to 16
Calling all artists, doodlers and scribblers! This year Boyden Library Youth Services will hold their own Inktober Event of 31 drawings in 31 days.
Beginning Oct. 1, Inktober packets prepared by Miss Karen will be available in the Youth Services Department. The packet contains a prompt list, drawing cards and a black ballpoint pen. Use the provided prompts or just follow your own imagination. The important thing is to draw something beautiful, funny or weird every day and share!
Drawings may be submitted to YS at jhenderson@sailsinc.org to be posted on our Facebook page, or bring in one you’re proud of and we will show it off in our display case.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library
Songs and stories with Miss Kacee
Enjoy songs, stories, and puppets with Miss Kacee at the Payson Playground on Wednesdays Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.
Please bring a blanket to sit on or a lawn chair.
Please register by going to boydenlibrary.org and selecting the Library Events if you’d like to be added to the Story Time email list.
Crafts to-go with Miss Karen: Pun-ny Pumpkin Puppet for ages 3 to 8
Create your own pumpkin hand puppet with a list of puns and jokes to twirl your vines! While supplies last.
Pick up on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10 a.m.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Library hours
Boyden Library will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 for the holiday.
Regular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. — 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.