ConfiKids's Pumpkinfest 2020 takes place town-wide Oct. 17 through Oct. 28. PumpkinFest is a pumpkin display contest that families and individuals participate in by creating a display in front of their homes to be voted on by viewers who will choose the winners.
The theme is chosen by the participant and the creation could be funny, scary, creative or playful.
“Our board felt we needed to find an activity for the community to look forward to in this time of tight restrictions. We wanted to give children a fun memory of autumn in 2020.” Executive Director and Founder of ConfiKids Rachel Calabrese said. “So this event is family fun with an element of competition for some really GREAT prizes!”
To participate in Pumpkinfest, you must register before Oct. 7 at www.confikids.org. All the rules and guidelines are posted in the upcoming events page. Participants will receive an official sign to incorporate in their display for voters to identify their display. Displays are to go up by Oct. 17 and a downloadable map will be on the Confikids website for viewers to check out all the displays and vote online for their preferences.
“There will be a prize for Most Creative, Funniest and Best Use of Landscape along with one that we as a board/committee votes on” board member Kim Mellen explains. “The sponsors for our event were many and very generous!”
One must live in Foxboro to participate in this event to keep the geographical area in reason for viewing. “It’s our hope that Foxboro embraces this event that we host this year to work with current laws, give families a fun memory AND help kids participate in enrichment, sports, music and art program to build their confidence.” Calabrese describes of the Pumpkinfest event. “It’s all about making the best out of the current situation.”
Due to the COVID-19 virus and the social distancing restrictions, our traditional event, Foxtoberfest with over 350 people in attendance each year, was canceled.