Boyden Library will host two Sunday concerts this month.
COLD CHOCOLATE
Cold Chocolate, a genre-bending Americana band that fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a unique sound all their own, will perform on Sunday, March 13 at 3 p.m.
Led by Ethan Robbins (vocals/guitar) and Ariel Bernstein (percussion), the Boston-based group released their third full-length album, “Down The Line,” in the summer of 2020.”
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
JAKE MANZI
Jake Manzi who was was raised on the music of storytellers: Bruce Springsteen, Randy Newman, Carole King, and NRBQ, will perform on Sunday, March 20 at 2 p.m. Growing up in Northampton, home to Dinosaur Jr., Pixies, and others, there was ample inspiration around. Jake spent countless hours holed up with a Tascam 414 4-track tape machine, recording demos, and chasing a feeling.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
‘Herstory’Featuring local women artists working in a variety of mediums: hand paintings on silk panels, papier-mâché masks of famous women, original designed pottery and oil paintings, this exhibit will be on display in the community meeting room throughout the month of March.
There will also be an ongoing contest where patrons match the numbered papier-mâché masks with the corresponding historical figure. The winner will receive a Friends of Boyden Library Rental Card. Entry forms are located in the Community Room.
DELVENA THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS — LOUISA’S GIRLSLouisa’s Girls features an artistic interpretation on Louisa May Alcott’s book “Little Women.”
This live, one-woman, multi-character ‘edutainment’ production offers a truly challenging and creative take on the classic. It will be performed on Sunday, March 28 at 2 p.m.
The audience will be mesmerized as Lynne Moulton, the actress, transforms herself from Marmee, to Jo, to Meg with a sudden voice change, a twist of her body or simple wave of a fan. The book wrapped up in a magnificent performance.
BOSTON BRUINS PJ DRIVE
Boyden Library will be collecting new pajamas size 2T up to adult medium from until March 31. Pajamas can be placed in the donation box on the ground floor of the library.
The drive will benefit Cradles for Crayons and Wonderfund MA, two non-profits that ensure positive living conditions for children.
SHAKE IT UP STORYTIME, AGES 2-5Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica! This Storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books and will be held on Thursdays at 10 and 11 a.m. through the month of May.
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select Events to register. Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
LAP SIT STORYTIME, BIRTH — 2 YRSYoung children and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music, and listen to a story with Miss Jessica on Friday, March 18 at 10:30 a.m.
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Library.
Go to boydenlibrary.org and select Events to register. Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
PRE-K READ AND PLAY! AGES 4-5Join Miss Kacee on Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 & 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts!
We will meet in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire 5-week session. (please note: storytime will not be held on Wednesday, March 30). Registration will be limited to 10 families.
LIBRARY HOURSRegular hours: Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 1 to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Youth Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/Boyden Library for updated programs and services.