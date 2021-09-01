MACKINAC ISLAND TRIP INFO SESSION
The Foxboro Council on Aging is planning a trip to Mackinac Island in the spring of 2022. If you are interested in in learning some of the details of our upcoming trip, join us at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22. This will be your chance to ask questions and hear more about our itinerary. If you’d like to join us for the info session, please sign up in advance.
Monday, Sept. 6
Labor Day Holiday
Senior Center Closed
Tuesday, Sept. 7
Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Bingo 1:30 p.m.; Ukulele II Class 2:p.m. Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.;VanGo Discovery Club – Roger Williams Park 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Theater Workshop 11:30 p.m.; Movie – “Into the Heights” 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Sundae Party 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 9
Movement Patterns for Brain Health 9 a.m.; Plymouth Belle Trip 9:30 a.m.; Senior Sandwiches 10 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “Sherlock Holmes – Game of Shadows” 1 p.m.; Card Making Class 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 10
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Yoga 10:30 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
MOVEMENT PATTERNS FOR BRAIN HEALTH
The 6-week Movement Patterns for Brain Health program is designed to use movement patterns to create new neural pathways, reawaken old neural pathways and create new neurons in the brain. We will start with simple movement patterns and proceed to more complex patterns. This program will also help with proprioception (the body knowing where it is in space). The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN and will be offered on your choice of Monday or Thursday morning. The Monday classes will start at 11:45 a.m. on the following Mondays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 18. 25, Nov. 1 & 8. Or you may choose to take the class on Thursdays at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct. 7, 14, 21. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday 6-week program is $42. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
MEN’S FITNESS CLASS
The senior center is offering another Men’s Fitness Class on Thursdays, at 10:35 a.m., starting September 16. This 6-week program is designed to help senior males move and feel better. We combine fitness with corrective exercise to alleviate joint pain and promote better mobility. All ages and fitness levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and is held on Sept. 16, 23, 30, Oct 7, 14 & 21. The cost is $42 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
FEASIBILITY SITE TOUR
Many seniors who have viewed the Feasibility Study have requested to be shown potential site locations for a new Senior/Community Center. Anyone who is interested in touring the 3 sites should meet at the “Auditorium” directly behind the Public Safety Facility on Payson Road on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. Let us know if you’ll be joining us by signing up in advance.
SUNDAE PARTY
Join us on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. for an Ice Cream Sunday Party. Choose your toppings for a great end of summer ice cream treat. The cost is $2 person. Sign up and pay in advance. Space is limited so don’t miss out!
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of September, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Woods Hole/Bike Patth on Sept. 1, Roger Williams Park on Sept. 8, The American Heritage Museum on Sept. 15, Newport RI on Sept. 22. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Everyone is welcome to join us on Fridays starting Aug. 27 from 10:30 to 11:45 for an 8 week yoga session. The cost is $53 per person. Come just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Classes will be held on Aug. 27, Sept 3, 10, 17, Oct. 1, 15, 22 and 29. Sign up in advance, and payment is due at the time you sign up.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
We still have openings on our trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. We will be traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit. The balance is due by Aug. 31. The sign-up for this trip has begun.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
Starting in September on Thursdays, we will be offering Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches. Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal. There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesday, Sept. 15 there will be a Hearing Clinic offered from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
MOVIE DAYS
September Movie Days are held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Sept. 9 – “Sherlock Holmes 2: Game of Shadows” Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and Dr. Watson (Jude Law) are back to catch the infamous criminal Moriarty (Jared Harris).
Sept. 23 – “Enola Homes” While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart her older brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) and help a runaway lord.
Sept. 30 – “Mr. Holmes” Long-retired and near the end of his life, Sherlock Holmes (Ian McKellan) grapples with an unreliable memory and must rely on his housekeeper’s son as he revisits the still-unsolved case that led to his retirement.
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
NUTRITION CLASS
The Nutrition Class meets at the senior center on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Members of the class talk about good food, good nutrition and good health, and share their ideas. Call us to sign up!
SCRABBLE GROUP
Do you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 1 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
CANASTA
Join us on Thursday afternoons at 12:30 and play some Canasta. Meet up with some old friends and make some new friends while you play this classic card game. Players should consider signing up for this program in advance since space will be limited.
S.H.I.N.E
You can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m. for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting. This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families. Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.