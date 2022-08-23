The Foxboro Council on Aging and Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius. The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours. Sign up for Foxboro residents will begin on Thursday, Sept. 1 and sign up for non-residents will begin on Sept. 15. Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
REVOCABLE TRUSTS
My brother/sister/friend has a Revocable Trust. Should I get one? Do I need one?
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 1:30 p.m. a program on Revocable Trusts will be held at the senior center. This Revocable Trust presentation will cover: What is a trust? Reasons for and advantages to having a revocable trust, how revocable trusts work, estate tax basics, and utilizing revocable trusts to save on estate taxes. This program is hosted by the Law Offices of Patricia L. Nagle P.C. Don’t miss this opportunity!
Please sign up in advance.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center?
Hair stylist Laurie Nicklas will be visiting the senior center once a month from 10 a.m. to noon on the 4th Friday of each month to style hair.
Call the senior center to schedule your 15 minute appointment.
FARMER’S MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmer’s Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $25 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmer’s Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided.
You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $25,142 for an individual or $33,874 for a couple. A
t the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CULTURE DAY – LIBERIA
Join us for Culture Day at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 29 at 2 p.m. Culture Day will allow for senior participants to explore other cultures and traditions through presentations by a member of the Foxboro community.
For our first event, we will highlight our social work intern, Garmai Sumo’s culture from Liberia, West Africa.
Sign up and we’ll save you a seat. Also, if you would like to present a program in the future, please contact Marc Craig.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will be meeting on Monday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m.
This program, led by Library Director Libby O’Neill, is designed for seniors who love to read and discuss books. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, sign up in advance.
PAOLO DIGREGORIO’S PROGRAM ON SWEETGRASS & SPANISH MOSS: THE HISTORY OF 2 SOUTHERN CITIES
History Professor Paolo DiGregorio will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 4 p.m. for his program on “Sweetgrass & Spanish Moss: The History of 2 Southern Cities.”
Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia are cities that are renowned for their architecture, culture and charm.
Yet, the 2 cities are distinct in their histories and development. Paolo will explore the histories of Charleston and Savannah and highlight some of the colorful characters, unique architecture and fascinating stories of these 2 southern gems.
Signup in advance to reserve your seat.
THEATER WORKSHOPS
Starting on Wednesday, Sept. 7 and continuing every Wednesday from 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., our Theater Workshops will begin once again. Learn character portrayal by reading scripts (mostly comedy).
This fun workshop is led by Evie Rayburg and Jeanne Bonneau, and does NOT require memorization, costumes or production.
Please sign up in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice is hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. and every 2nd Thursday of the month.
All supplies are included, and at the end of the class, you will have a beautiful handmade card for a future event!
Please sign up to let us know you’ll be joining us.
LEFT, RIGHT, CENTER
Left, Right, Center, or LRC, is a simple, yet very fun game. There is no skill needed to enjoy playing and it’s an opportunity to meet new friends.
If you have never heard of this game, it is VERY easy to play. Join us starting Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1:15 p.m., and continuing monthly every 2nd Wednesday at 1:15.
Please sign up in advance.
MEN’S BBQ
We are headed back outside for our fun Men’s BBQ on Wednesday, Sept.14 at 4 p.m. On September’s Men’s BBQ, we will be serving steak tips for dinner. Guys are encouraged to come hungry for a great meal! The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up with your payment in advance.
FISH AND GAME COOKOUT
The Fish and Game Club at 17 Neponset Heights Ave. in Foxboro will once again host their Senior BBQ on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Thanks to the generosity of the Fish and Game Club, this fun event is free.
The menu will include salad, pasta, BBQ chicken, veggies, watermelon and 2 alcohol drink tickets.
Enjoy the water view, eat delicious food and have a great time with your friends.
You must sign up through the senior center in advance if you are planning to attend.
LOWCOUNTRY LIFE – MEET & GREET
In preparation for our October trip to Charleston, Savannah and Jekyl Island, we will be hosting a meet and greet for our travelers at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept 14 at 2 p.m. Enjoy some Carolina/Georgia pulled pork while you meet new friends. Sign up in advance to let us know if you’ll be joining us.
ALOHA! SUMMER’S END LUAU
On Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m., we will be holding our “Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy the music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Edamame Salad, Hawaiian Rolls, and Hawaiian Pulled Pork for the entree. The cost is $5 per person, and our guests are encouraged to dress in “Aloha Casual” attire. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
YOGA CLASSES
Yoga is the UNION between body, mind and spirit. Join us for the next 8-week session of Yoga classes at the senior center on the following 8 Fridays from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.: Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 9, 16, Oct. 14, 21, 28 and Nov. 4. Everyone is welcome just as you are on your own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self-awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites to be able to develop a very meaningful and effective yoga practice, however participants should be comfortable on the ground for an extended period of time with a yoga mat. Sign up in advance. The cost is $53 per person and must be paid at the time you sign up.
‘ROTTEN’ DOCUSERIES
On Tuesdays at 11 a.m., join us as we view the series “Rotten.”
This docuseries travels deep into the heart of the food supply chain to reveal unsavory truths and expose the hidden forces that shape what we eat. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at The House of Fortune at 1 p.m. Call us to sign up by Monday, Sept. 19 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st.
For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 19th.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The next clinic will be held on Friday, Sept. 2.
The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30. Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Sept. 7, 14, 21 7 28 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program.
During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions.
Call us to set up an appointment.
Q& A WITH THE TOWN MANAGER
Join us in a conversation with William Keegan, the Foxboro Town Manager on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 12:30 p.m.
The Town Manager will provide updates on town proceedings and, if time allows, a Question and Answer session. Call us to sign up.