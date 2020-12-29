Starting Monday, Jan. 4, the Youth Services Department will have themed Crafts-To-Go. First up on Jan. 4 is “Sleepy Bear!” created by Miss Karen and Miss Kacee for ages 3 to 8. Help put a sleepy bear to bed for the winter with this fun paper project! Includes a sleeping bag for your bear, a nightcap, an alarm clock, and more!
Next up on Monday, Jan. 11, will be “Pipe Cleaner Dragon!” Created by Miss Karen for ages 8 to 13. Make a bendable, googly-eyed dragon, the must-have pet for Appreciate a Dragon Day on Jan. 16!
Crafts will be available in the Youth Services Department beginning at 2 p.m. on Mondays, while supplies last. Sponsored by the Friends of the Boyden Library.
Kanopy
Kanopy is a free streaming service made available through the Boyden Library and donated by the Friends of Boyden Library.
Kanopy focuses on providing movies, documentaries, foreign films, classic cinema, independent films and educational videos without commercial interruption.
If you have a Boyden Library card, you’re able to create an account by providing an email or phone number and creating a password.
If you have a tablet you’ll just need to download the app. The Apple App Store if you have an Apple device, or the Google Play Store if you have an Android. You can also stream Kanopy on a laptop, desktop or other web-viewing devices through the website. Go to www.boydenlibrary.org and select SEARCH OUR RESOURCES towards the bottom of the page.
Materials quarantine
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for at least 72 hours. So, you may see books, etc. still on your record. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended, and all fines will be forgiven.
Holiday hours
The library will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, and Saturday, Jan. 2. Regular hour will resume Monday, Jan. 3.
General information
Library hours are Monday & Wednesday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Be sure to take advantage of the many digital resources that can be found at www.boydenlibrary.org. A library card is required to access these services. Visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/BoydenLibrary to see recorded programs and service updates.