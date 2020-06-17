Curbside service continues at Boyden Library.

The popular and safe curbside service continues at the Boyden Library. By using the online catalog, holds can be placed on materials that are on the shelf, or patrons can call the library to have books placed on hold for them. Until the SAILS network resumes email notification, everyone will be notified by telephone when holds are available. Patrons can set up an appointment for pick up and call upon arrival in the library parking lot. Staff will place materials in the trunk of the car.
Curbside service is available Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. We ask that you observe a limit of 10 items per patron or 20 items per family. Library accounts must be in good standing. Staff will not accept payment for lost and overdue items at this time. Those with temporary cards should continue to use digital services until the library is open to the public.
Online holds can be placed by going to www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on “SAILS Library Catalog.” Be sure the item is available at Foxboro-Boyden Library and the status column indicates the item is checked-in. If the status column indicates the item is “Checked-out” or “On hold for someone,” the item is not available. To request children’s material via telephone, call 508-543-1246. Adult requests can be made by calling 508-543-1245. Telephone requests will require your library card number and will be limited to 3 queries. Staff will also be available by telephone to answer reference and reader’s advisory questions.
Book returns are open
The book returns are open and patrons can now return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. At this time, the library and the Friends of the Library ask everyone to hold on to donations until further notice.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
Imagine your story this summer
This summer, the Children’s Department presents a “safer at home” program that encourages reading, thinking, learning, and discovery. Kids can explore their world through activity challenges, which will be found at www.boydenlibrary.org and facebook.com/BoydenLibrary. Check out the challenge for your child’s age group.
Also this summer, the library will host virtual programs, story times, and other activities. Keep your eye on the Boyden Library Events Calendar at boydenlibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page for more information.
“Imagine Your Story” is sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library, Massachusetts Library System, Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
General information
Library hours for curbside service are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call Adult Services at 508-543-1245. Children’s Services can be reached at 508-543-1246.
Links to stories and activities by children’s staff can be found on Facebook (facebook/BoydenLibrary/), the Events Calendar (www.boydenlibrary.org), and Intagram (boyden_library).
ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice.
The library’s Wi-Fi service extends to the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Email staff with any questions or contact a librarian on “Pure Chat.” Go to the library web page and click on the dialog icon. Be sure to include your name and email address. If we are unable to chat live, someone on staff will answer your question as soon as possible.
Online resources
Until the Boyden Library reopens, keep in mind our many digital services, which can be found at boydenlibrary.org.
A large selection of digital books are available through Boyden’s ebook collection. Click on OverDrive eBooks to get started. A great option for obtaining school summer reading materials.
Kanopy is a popular streaming service, containing winning documentaries, animation, indie and foreign films, classic movies, and kids content. Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Creativebug is an online resource, featuring instructional arts and crafts video workshops. Sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
Ancestry Library Edition. Genealogists will find censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps, and more.
Click on “Search Our Resources” and find the links for Hoopla and Freegal. Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content, available for adults and kids, can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month. Hoopla is another option for obtaining school summer reading material.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs. A children’s section is also available.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the children’s page, TumbleBooks, featuring ebooks for kids of all ages, is one more option for school summer reading.
A library card is required to access digital services at boydenlibrary.org