In accordance with the Commonwealth phased reopening plan, the Boyden Library now offers contactless curbside materials pick up.
Patrons can place online holds on materials that are on the shelves at the library. Patrons can also call to have books placed on hold for them. Until the SAILS network resumes email notification, everyone will be notified by telephone when holds are available. Patrons should then contact the library to set up an appointment for pick up and call again upon arrival in the library parking lot. Staff will place materials in the trunk of the car.
Curbside service will be available Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. We ask that you observe a limit of 10 items per patron or 20 items per family. Library accounts must be in good standing. Staff will not accept payment for lost and overdue items. Those with temporary cards should continue use of digital services until the library is open to the public.
Materials can be placed on hold by going to www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on “SAILS Library Catalog.” Be sure the item is available at Foxboro-Boyden Library and the status column indicates the item is checked-in. If the status column indicates the item is “checked-out” or “on hold for someone,” the item is not available.
To request children’s material via telephone, call 508-543-1246. Adult requests can be made by calling 508-543-1245. Telephone requests will require your library card number and will be limited to three queries. Staff will also be available by telephone to answer reference and reader’s advisory questions.
Book returns are open
The book returns have opened and patrons can now return items which have been checked out since March and before. The book returns are available for library materials only. At this time, the library and the Friends of the Library ask everyone to hold on to donations until further notice.
Please note that upon return, all library materials must go into quarantine for 72 hours. Materials will be checked in and removed from patron records after the quarantine period has ended.
At boydenlibrary.org
Kanopy is a popular streaming service, containing winning documentaries, animation, indie and foreign films, classic movies, and kids content. Titles are always available and they check out for 72 hours. You can checkout five Kanopy titles per month. Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Creativebug is an online resource, featuring a multitude of instructional arts and crafts video workshops. All workshops are taught by experts and new classes are frequently added. Sponsored by the Friends of Boyden Library.
A large selection of digital books are available through Boyden’s ebook collection. Click on OverDrive eBooks to get started.
Ancestry library edition
Genealogists will find censuses, vital records, immigration records, family histories, military records, court and legal documents, directories, photos, maps, and more.
Oth
er resources:
Hoopla is a digital media service that lets you borrow ebooks, movies, music, audiobooks, comics, and TV shows. Content, available for adults and kids, can be enjoyed on any device and can be streamed immediately, or downloaded for offline use later. Five items can be downloaded per library card per month.
Freegal, a music download and streaming service, provides access to 40,000 music videos and nearly 15 million songs. Foxboro patrons can stream up to five hours of music per day or download three selections per week. A children’s section is also available.
At-home learning can be supported by Boyden’s many databases. Click on “Search Our Resources” to find Statewide Electronic Resources and Databases, which holds a wealth of information on a wide variety of topics in different electronic formats.
On the children’s page, World Book Web and Grolier Online (go) provide information, games, and multi-media features to keep kids busy for hours. And don’t forget about TumbleBooks, which features ebooks for kids of all ages. Go to the Children’s Department at www.boydenlibrary.org. Click on TumbleBooks (left column, bottom,)
A library card is required to access services at www.boydenlibrary.org.
On Fac
ebook
Go to facebook.com/BoydenLibrary or www.boydenlibrary.org and click the Facebook icon. Like the page and receive library updates as they are available.
In addition to regularly scheduled stories presented by the children’s staff, there are updates from library director Manny Leite and library announcements. You will also find links to fun and educational sites which support at-home learning as well as literature-based activities
On Instagram
Follow us on our new Instagram home: boyden_library.
You’ll find Miss Kacee’s Sixty Second activities, directions to library Facebook activities, and cozy pictures from within the library.
General information
Links to stories for those who are not on Facebook will remain on the Events Calendar (www.boydenlibrary.org) for 6 days from the day they are recorded.
ILL and ComCat Services are unavailable until further notice. However, library WiFi service is available in the parking lot. It’s free and no password is required.
Feel free to email staff with any questions or contact a librarian on our newly added communications feature, “Pure Chat.” Go to the library web page and click on the dialog icon. Be sure to include your name and email address. If we are unable to chat live, someone on staff will answer your question as soon as possible.
We thank you for your support of the Boyden Library and we will continue to provide updates through our website and social media channels.
Stay well, everyone!