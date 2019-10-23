A dedication ceremony was held at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Oct. 6 to bless the new millstone fountain and tranquility garden created by Eagle Scout candidate Brendan McLaughlin.
McLaughlin, 17, is a member of Troop 80 of Norfolk. With strong ties to St. Mark’s, McLaughlin approached the Rev. Ed Cardoza to propose creating his service project for the church.
While several ideas were discussed, there was an old millstone already on the church property that Cardoza had a vision of turning into a fountain, surrounded by a contemplative garden space.
In addition to help from his fellow Troop 80 scouts, McLaughlin solicited donations in materials and services from local businesses.
Dowling Landscape Supply of Wrentham donated all of the sand and mulch for the project.
Ron Bresse of TBR Marble & Granite donated the use of his kubota for the heavy digging required. Kevin Roche of Norfolk Auto facilitated transport of the kubota to and from the site. And Tree Tech Inc. of Foxboro donated the crane services necessary to place the millstone onto the newly-constructed fountain.
The project, which began in early July and was completed at the end of September, took a total of 17 volunteers and more than 120 service hours to complete. The new fountain garden, which overlooks an existing memorial garden on the grounds, will serve as a space for peaceful contemplation for the members of the church community, as well as those in recovery and other related programs that utilize the church.