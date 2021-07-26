History professor Paolo DiGregorio will be back on the Foxborough Common on Thursday, Aug. 26 at 4:30 p.m. for a history lecture on “The Commons: The Creation of Colonial New England Towns.” One of the most characteristic features of the old New England towns is the village green, or town common. From Boston to Woodstock, these public spaces served important functions in colonial society. Paolo’s program will examine the history of New England town commons and the establishment of towns and villages across the region. Join Paolo for his lecture about town commons ON the Foxborough Common! This event will occur during the Foxborough Farmer’s Market on The Common. Please sign up and be sure to bring a chair since bench seating is limited.
Monday, Aug. 2
Foxboro Resident Registration begins for Lancaster trip 8 a.m.; Chair Yoga 9:15 a.m.; Tech 101- Facebook...You Are Doing It Wrong! 10:30 a.m.; Book Club 11 a.m.; Core Workout 11:45 a.m.; Scrabble 1 p.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Knitting 1 p.m.; Veterans’ Club 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Non-resident registration begins for Lancaster trip 8 a.m.; Tai Chi 8:30 a.m.; Zumba Gold class 9:45 a.m.; Table Top Garden Club 9:45 a.m.; Nutrition 11 a.m.; Meditation 12 noon; Bingo 1:30 p.m.; Talespinners 2 p.m.; SHINE by appt. 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Strength Training (1) 8:25 a.m.; Strength Training (2) 9:15 a.m.; Walking Club 10 a.m.; VanGo Discovery Club – Boston Seaport 10:15 a.m.; Chorus 10:15 a.m.; Mah Jongg 1 p.m.; Senior Supper – Grab and Go 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Neck & Shoulder Training 9 a.m.; Art with Ally 10:30 a.m.; Charles River Cruise Trip 10:30 a.m.; Men’s Fitness Class 10:35; Canasta 12:30 p.m.; Movie Day – “The Founder” 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 6
Senior Fitness (1) 8:45 a.m.; Senior Fitness (2) 9:35 a.m.; Cribbage 10:45 a.m.
FARMER’S MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmer’s Market Coupons will be available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Starting at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, interested and qualified seniors must call the senior center at 508-543-1234 to schedule an appointment to pick up their coupons on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Each participant will receive $25 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmer’s Markets. In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided. You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $23,828 for an individual or $32,227 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
“LANCASTER IN STYLE” TRIP
On Oct. 25 through Oct. 27 we will be traveling to Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This trip will include: round-trip motorcoach transportation; 2 nights at the historic Cork Factory Hotel; guided tour of the Amish farmlands; private wine, cheese and painting reception; tickets for “Queen Esther” at the magnificent Sight and Sound Theater, and; 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches and 2 dinners. The cost for this tour is $560pp for a double, $510pp for a triple and $715 for singles. The cost for optional trip insurance will be $70 per person and must be included with at 50% trip deposit due by Aug. 18. The balance is due by Aug. 31. Join us for some great food and exceptional entertainment as we travel with friends, enjoy the picturesque scenery and experience the time-honored traditions of the Amish. The sign-up for Foxborough residents will begin on August 2, and non-resident sign-up begins on August 3.
UKULELE CLASSES – BEGINNERS LEVEL 2
Time to pick up your ukulele and get ready for the next level in your musical experience. This 6-week class, taught by Lisa Cohen, is perfect for everyone who has taken the Level 1 classes or who is interest in re-learning their ukulele skills. The classes will be held at 2 p.m. on the following Tuesdays: Aug. 17, 24, 31, Sept. 7, 14 & 21, and the cost is $75 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment.
BOOK CLUB
Our senior center Book Club will resume meeting on Monday, Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. This program is designed for seniors who simply enjoy reading or listening to books on tape. If you are interested in taking part in the Book Club, call Christina at 508-543-1234 to sign up in advance. If the weather is cooperating, we may move the meeting outside in the picnic area to enjoy the sunshine.
VETERANS’ CLUB
The next meeting of the Veterans Club will be on Monday, Aug. 2 at 2:30 p.m. The mission of the Veterans’ Club is to create a listening session around veterans and their stories to ensure that this living history will never be forgotten. Additionally, important veteran issues will be discussed under the leadership of the town of Foxborough’s Veterans Services Officer, Ally Rodriguez. To conform with regulations, coffee and donuts will temporarily not be served. Registration is required to allow for furniture set up.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – BRING A FRIEND – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Aug. 3 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month. Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up. This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
TAILGATE BBQ
Join the Sue Marshall Realty Team at the senior center for a free Tailgate BBQ on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12 noon. Seating is limited, so you must call us to sign up in advance.
TECH 101- FACEBOOK…….YOU ARE DOING IT WRONG!
Many seniors use Facebook to socialize or to communicate with family. Join us on Monday, Aug. 2 at 10:30 a.m. for this Tech 101 class where Marc will show us the mistakes we’ve probably been making every day and that can open us up to major problems on Facebook in the future. Due to limited seating, sign up in advance.
NECK & SHOULDER TRAINING FOR SENIORS
The 6-week Neck & Shoulder Training for Seniors program is designed to help you to relieve stress and increase mobility in the neck and shoulder region. The balloons are back!! This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES, SSF, SSN, and will be offered on your choice of Mondays or Thursdays. The Monday classes will be held at 11:45 a.m.on the following Mondays: Aug. 9, 16, 23, 30, Sept. 13 & 20. Or you may choose to take the class at 9 a.m. on the following Thursdays: July 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, 26 & Sept. 2. The cost for either the Monday or Thursday class is $42 per person. Space is limited and you must sign up in advance with your payment.
REMINISCING WITH ROSIE
Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m., for an interactive discussion-based program that will engage attendees to reminisce about their past while enjoying delicious snacks provided by Brightview Canton Senior Living. Please sign up in advance.
CANASTA
Join us on Thursday afternoons at 12:30 starting August 5th and play some Canasta. Meet up with some old friends and make some new friends while you play this classic card game. Players should consider signing up for this program in advance since space will be limited.
MEDITATION
Meditation is a state of deep peace that occurs when the mind is calm and silent. Join us for our Meditation classes in the senior center on Tuesdays in July from noon to 1 p.m. Learn to create peace of mind and go on a mini vacation of meditation every day! Each class will focus on breathing, improving posture and practicing different meditation methods including writing your own guided meditation. In these uncertain times you deserve moments of calm personal reflection. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible. Please sign up in advance.
VANGO DISCOVERY CLUB
The VanGo Discovery Club will be held on Wednesdays starting at 10:15 a.m. This club provides you an opportunity to venture out of your everyday life, while exploring a new community. Participants travel by the VanGo to a new area for an independent, self-guided exploration for 3 to 4 hours each and return to Foxboro around 4:30ish. For the month of August, we’ll be traveling to the following locations: Boston Seaport on Aug. 4, Wrentham Outlets on Aug. 11, Cape Cod Canal on Aug. 18 and Mashpee Commons on Aug. 25. The cost is $5 per person and you must sign up and pay in advance.
MOVIE DAYS IN JULY & AUGUST
August Movie Days will also be held on Thursdays at 1 p.m. and we will be showing the following movies:
Aug. 5 – “The Founder” After a fateful encounter with the McDonald brothers, struggling salesman Ray Kroc becomes driven to change the way hamburgers are made and sold.
Aug. 12 – “The Social Network” Director David Fincher’s biographical drama chronicles the meteoric rise of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg from Harvard sophomore to internet superstar.
Aug 19 – “The Theory of Everything” As his esteem grows in the world of physics, Stephen Hawking’s body is ravaged by ALS, forcing his increasing dependence on his devoted wife, Jane.
Aug. 26 – “Get On Up” Music legend James Brown makes a turbulent journey from humble origins to superstardom as the Godfather of Soul.
Seating is limited, so please sign up for the movies in advance.
CARD MAKING CLASS
Are you a crafty person? Are you interested in learning a new skill? Helen Rice will once again be hosting her famous card making class at the senior center on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 2 p.m. All supplies are included, and at the end of the class you will have a beautiful home-made card for a future event! Please sign up in advance.
YANKEE CANDLE/BRIGHT NIGHTS TRIP
Join us on Thursday, Dec. 9 at 9:45 a.m. as we travel by motorcoach from Foxboro out to West Springfield, MA to get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a fun-filled day. Our first stop is the Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House where we will have a choice of Baked New England Scrod or Roast Turkey for lunch. Then we are off to Yankee Candle, America’s favorite candle company, where we will learn how candles are made, shop at the world’s largest candle shop and experience Christmas in their “Magical Land of Fantasy.” When darkness sets in, we will drive through Bright Nights in Forest Park, a renowned village of over 600,000 Christmas lights. The cost for this trip is $94 for Foxborough residents and $100 for non-residents. Sign up for this trip has begun.
BLOOD PRESSURE CLINIC
At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 there will be a free Blood Pressure Clinic at the senior center. Blood pressure checks are done by Foxborough Fire Department Deputy Chief and Public Health Nurse Tom Kenvin, and the free clinics are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 9 a.m. Call us for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging and Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call us at 508-543-1234.