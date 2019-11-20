The Foxboro Discretionary Fund once again welcomes assistance in its Christmas giving program, aimed at helping local families and individuals in need during the 2019 holiday season.
In addition to preparing food baskets at both Thanksgiving and Christmas, the discretionary fund is enlisting the help of community members so that all local children will be able to have a happy and healthy Christmas.
In recent weeks, families in need of holiday assistance have submitted application queries about their children’s ages, interests, Christmas wishes, etc. This information will be relayed to local sponsors — businesses, families, individuals and organizations — who agree to spend $75 on gifts for that child.
As always, no names are exchanged and recipients remain anonymous. Anyone still in need during the holidays should contact Lisa Downs at 508-930-1520 or Lori McDonald at 508-989-6680.
Those interested in sponsoring a child can obtain further information by calling those same numbers.
Gifts should be delivered, unwrapped, to Lori McDonald at 3 Meadowview Road by Saturday, Dec. 11. Gifts will be matched up with winter outerwear purchased by parishioners at St. Mary’s Church and delivered in time for Christmas.
Each recipient family also will receive a Christmas food basket.
Thanksgiving food baskets will be assembled beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23 in the Ahern School cafeteria.
Recipients of Thanksgiving food baskets have been asked to pick up their own baskets on Sunday, Nov. 24, beginning at 9:30 a.m., also at the Ahern School.
To ensure sufficient allocations, recipients must pre-arrange this Thanksgiving pickup signing up at the food pantry (Hours: Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.).
Christmas food baskets will be assembled at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on South Street. Volunteers are welcome to participate in this community tradition.
Christmas deliveries of both food and gifts will be at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, also from St. Mark’s Church.
Volunteers likewise are welcome to assist in making deliveries.
However, it will be necessary for volunteers to arrive in pairs — one person responsible for paperwork and the second waiting in a vehicle queue for pickup.
Finally, for reasons of confidentiality, children are discouraged from participating in deliveries.