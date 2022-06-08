I never picked a brush up in my life” said 93-year-old George Hilty, resident of the Doolittle Home in Foxboro.
But that changed when he began paint-by-number when Covid-19 started and then progressed onto other works, said Kelly Lombardi, activity director at the facility in Foxboro.
His daughter gave him three small canvases to do while he was isolating. He enjoyed the relaxation that it brought to him. It was a rewarding way to pass the time.
He recalls his first piece was a bird with the American flag. The average size painting is 18”x 24” and usually takes Hilty about 2 1/2 weeks to finish.
His largest painting was of a black Labrador Retriever at 20”x 40.” That painting took three weeks to complete.
Hilty has done a variety of paintings from nature scenes, animals, homes and even people. One special person Hilty painted was of his newborn great-great- granddaughter Davie Jo.
When Hilty paints, he puts on country western music. “It gives me rhythm and the music seems to control my hand,” he said.
Hilty seems to be a natural artist. The first time he tried pottery he made a beautiful ceramic nativity scene. Hilty also has a knack for woodworking. He has built large Victorian doll houses and bird houses. You would think that is enough to keep anyone busy, but Hilty has a few other hobbies.
He plays the guitar and the ukulele, and he builds model ships.
His latest one is of the H.M.S Terror, a British war ship, which took him nine months to complete.
Hilty served in the Navy for 20 years. After his Naval career he became a successful businessman.
During his retirement he enjoys golfing as much as he can.
Hilty spends his time at the Doolittle Home entertaining the other residents by playing the ukulele during sing-alongs.
And he continues his painting.
He already has another one in progress.