Selectmen this week approved an application by the Union Straw Restaurant on Mechanic Street to permanently expand seating capacity that reflects the recent addition of an outdoor patio area.
According to town licensing clerk Katie Lang, who participated remotely in Tuesday night’s continued hearing, the outdoor expansion would enable the Union Straw restaurant to seat 176 patrons, 39 in the patio area and the remainder indoors.
The restaurant already has been utilizing the outdoor seating under provisional regulations designed to help local businesses struggling with pandemic-related restrictions, albeit with reduced capacity mandated by social-distancing guidelines.