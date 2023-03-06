Chris Gallagher, head of the Foxboro Department of Public Works, will be the featured speaker when the Foxboro Republican Town Committee holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on March 9.
Gallagher will speak about the DPW’s mission and responsibilities, and also give an update on the various projects in progress around the town.
The meeting is open to all at no charge. It will take place at the South Foxboro Community Center, 382 South St., Foxboro.
For more information, visit the Foxboro RTC Facebook page or email FoxboroRTC@gmail.com.