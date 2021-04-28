The dinosaurs are coming back to town.
The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, which last visited in September, will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, June 18 through July 11, at Gillette Stadium.
The display features 70 lifelike dinosaurs, baby dinosaur and trainer meet-and-greets, photo opportunities and a choose-your-own-audio-adventure tour.
The herd of roaring and moving animatronic dinosaurs are displayed in realistic scenes that guests will experience from their own vehicles.
Jurassic Quest worked with paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated, drawing on the latest research, promoters say.
Tickets are $49 per vehicle and available at JurassicQuest.com/events/drive-thru-boston-ma.