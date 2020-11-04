“Friendsgiving” is a blend of “friend” and the Thanksgiving holiday. Last year, we had a great time sitting with one another around the table, but this year we’ll be offering a drive-thru pick up of a “Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich” on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per person and you must pay when you sign up and schedule a sandwich pick-up time.
COOKIES FOR VETERANS AND VETERANS’ SPOUSESIn honor of Veterans’ Day, we are offering all Veterans and Spouses of Veterans some incredible cookies. These cookies are better described as delicious works of art! This event will take place at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. Supplies are limited, so please call the senior center as soon as possible to make a reservation.
TECH 101 CLASS – iOS 14On Thursday, Nov. 5, at 2:45 p.m. there will be a Tech 101 class on “iOS 14.” This past fall, Apple introduced iOS14 that had many changes to your iPhone’s operating System. Come learn about some of the new changes and how you can benefit from them. Be sure to update to iOS14 before the class. Call to sign up for one or both of these classes
GLUTE WORKSHOPThis 6-week program is designed to target the muscles of the buttocks. You will notice a difference in the way you stand and walk with less back pain and stiffness, and with increased balance and stability. This program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and the cost is $42.
The classes will be held at 11:45 a.m. on Mondays, Nov. 9, 16, 23, 30, Dec. 7 & 14. Space is limited, so you must register and pay in advance.
SHOPPINGWe have scheduled a shopping trip in our van/car to Job Lot on Wednesday, Nov. 18. If you are interested, please call the senior center to arrange for transportation.
SENIOR BOOT CAMPIn a continuation of the “Reverse the Aging Processes” series, this 6-week program is designed to help participants with strength, endurance and agility. All ages/levels are welcome. The program is facilitated by Steve Avellino CFT, CES and the cost is $42. The classes will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursdays, Nov. 5, 12, 19, Dec. 3, 10 & 17. Space is limited so you must register in advance.
HAMILTON VIDEOWe have scheduled additional video showings of the hit musical “Hamilton” on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10:45 a.m., and on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 1:30 p.m. If you haven’t seen it yet, or would like to see it again, you must call us to sign up. This performance was filmed with the original cast in 2016. In an effort to enforce social distancing, we are limiting the showing to only 8 participants. Call us to sign up.
KRIPALU YOGAYoga is the union between body, mind and spirit. Our next 8-week Yoga class will be held on Fridays, Nov. 13 & 20, Dec. 4, 11 & 18, and Jan. 8, 15 & 22 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the cost is $53 per person.
Everyone is welcome just as they are on their own personal journey towards greater non-judgmental self- awareness. There are no fitness prerequisites, but participants should be comfortable on the floor for extended periods of time. Call us to sign up in advance.
SENIOR SUPPER – GRAB AND GOWe have planned another “Grab and Go Senior Supper” for Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. Just drive up to the senior center and we’ll hand you a packed dinner. Quantities are limited, so please call us in advance to sign up.
‘THE HATE U GIVE’ MOVIEJoin us on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10:45 a.m., when we will be showing the movie “The Hate U Give.” Starr Carter is constantly switching between two worlds — the poor, mostly black neighborhood where she lives and the wealthy, mostly white prep school that she attends.
The uneasy balance between these worlds begins to shatter, when she witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood friend. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and decide to stand up for what is right. This film is rated PG13. Call us if you’d like to sign up.
TAI CHITai Chi is a great traditional Chinese way of relieving stress. This gradual form of exercise involves a series of movements performed in a slow focused manner. Join us on Monday mornings for Beginner Tai Chi class at 10 a.m. or for Tai Chi class at 10:45 a.m.
The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
Thank you to the Friends of Foxboro Seniors for helping to fund this program.
Space is limited, so you must call to sign up in advance.
STRENGTH TRAININGThere are now 2 strength training classes held at the senior center on Wednesday mornings. The first class starts at 8:25 a.m. and the second begins at 9:15 a.m. These classes feature stretching routines and exercises that focus on the core, legs, arms and shoulders. Space is limited so you must call in advance to sign up. The cost for a class is $3 and is punch card eligible.
SENIOR FITNESSWe now have 2 senior fitness classes on Friday mornings. The first class will run from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., and the second class will be held from 9:50 to 10:35 a.m. These classes use stretching, aerobics and hand-held weights to focus on exercising the body from neck to ankles. Senior fitness is designed for all ability levels and will be taught by a teacher courtesy of the YMCA. Space is limited so you must call in advance to register. The cost is $3 per class and is punch card eligible.
CRIBBAGEJoin us at the senior center on Friday mornings starting Nov. 6, from 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. if you enjoy playing cribbage and would like to play with some friends, new and old! We will be playing indoors and you must wear a face mask. Space is limited, so please call to register in advance.
HEARING HEALTHOn Wednesday, Nov. 18 there will be a hearing clinic offered from 10 to noon. This program is free and will provide a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
SCRABBLE GROUPDo you enjoy playing a game of Scrabble or would you like to learn how to play? We have a Scrabble group that meets on Monday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. at the senior center. Challenge your mind, enjoy some time with friends and have lots of fun. If you’re interested in playing, call us to sign up.
WALKING CLUBJoin new friends as we travel together as a group walking around the Foxboro area. Our walking club meets at the senior center on Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m., and from there we leave on our chosen route for the morning. Call us to sign up.
KNITTING CLUBThe knitting club meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and is for beginners as well as those who would like to brush up on their skills or work on a project. Please bring your knitting needles and yarn.
S.H.I.N.EYou can obtain health insurance information and assistance through the SHINE (Serving the Health Information Needs of Everyone) Program. A SHINE counselor is available on Tuesdays, from 3 to 6 p.m., and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon, for a “virtual” meeting over the telephone or on a Zoom meeting.
This program provides free and confidential health insurance information counseling and assistance to Massachusetts residents who are or will be eligible for Medicare and their families.
Call for an appointment.
For more information on Council on Aging & Human Services programs and services, check our website at www.foxboroughma.gov or call at 508-543-1234.