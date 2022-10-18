Multiple Grammy award-winning singer Ed Sheeran is adding a second Gillette Stadium show to his “Mathematics Tour,” now performing on June 30 as well as July 1, 2023.
Sheeran will return to Gillette Stadium, the first NFL stadium he ever headlined, for the first time since 2018 and his sixth and seventh performances overall. He will be joined in Foxboro by multi-platinum artist Khalid and Rosa Linn.
Pre-sale tickets are available through Ticketmaster's #VerifiedFan system 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, October 19 at 10 p.m. The general public on-sale is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.