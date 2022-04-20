Residents from Foxboro and area towns are invited to participate in an electronic and appliance recycle day at Saint Marks, 116 South St., Foxboro, on April 30.
The event, in the church's parking lot, will run 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Items to be accepted include:
- Small electronics items: Computer towers, Scanners, VCR, Printers, Copiers, DVD, Stereo Equipment, Computer Tower, Lighting, Vacuum, Answering Machine , Fax, Speakers, Compact disc.,Circuit Boards,Radios, Record Players, Modems,Word Processor,Fans, Video equipment, Game Console, Xbox, etc.,Tape Players, Typewriters (Anything with a plug and more) $5 each.
- Appliances: Dishwasher, Dryer, Stove $20; Microwave $10 (small) Large $20
- Lawn mowers, Ex. Equipment $10, Snow blowers $20
- TV's and Monitors/Flat panel monitors: 18” - 26” 20 ea.; 27”- 35” $25 ea./ Over 35” Projection TV $40 ea.
- AC,Dehumidifier $20, Refrigerators $20(dorm) $40 Large
- Grill, $20, Empty propane tank $10. Ex. equipment. $10 weight sets $10
No charge on these items: keyboards, car batteries, cables, wire and cell phones.
Also included: Bicycle Recycle Day, no fee.
Bring your unwanted old or new bicycle and drop it off, it will be reused again. Mountain,Road, BMX, Cruiser, (old to current)/new, kids, etc.
Our aim is to keep bikes from being thrown out when they can be reused.
(We can pick up bicycles if you cannot get them there)