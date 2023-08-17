The Foxboro Council on Aging and Human Services and the Foxboro Recreation Dept. is sponsoring a “Crustaceans on The Common” event on Wednesday, Sept. 13 on The Foxboro Common from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Come and enjoy a Lobster Roll. The cost is $15 per person. Pre-order your Lobster Roll with your payment by calling the Foxboro Senior Center at 508-543-1234 or visit www.FoxboroRec.com Supplies are limited. There will also be a FREE acoustic performance by the Gainsville Road Band on The Common.
GRAB BAR INSTALLATION PROGRAM AND INFO SESSION
The Town of Foxboro is pleased to announce that we have recently been the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Massachusetts Councils on Aging to install accessible grab bars in the homes of Foxboro residents. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. to learn about this program from the Community Response Social Worker, Christina LaRose. Find out how you can get your name added to the list of installations. Sign up for this info session and we’ll save you a seat.
TRIP TO THE BOSTON POPS HOLIDAY CONCERT
In a few short months you’ll be thinking about getting into the holiday spirit, so plan on joining us on Thursday, December 14 for a trip into Boston for an afternoon performance of the Holiday Pops at Symphony Hall. Enjoy a program filled with holiday music favorites, the traditional Pops sing-a-long, and even a visit from jolly old Santa Claus. Before the show, we will go to the Cheesecake Factory for a delicious lunch. We’ll be traveling by motorcoach and leaving Foxboro at 11 a.m. The cost is $175 for Foxboro residents and $180 for non-residents. Registration for Foxboro residents with payment will begin on August 24 and registration for non-residents with payment will begin on September 1. Don’t miss out on this perfect holiday celebration!
RUTH BADER GINSBURG – ‘I DISSENT’
On Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 4:30 p.m., join us at the senior center for a presentation by “Historical Women” performed by Sheryl Faye, that will focus on the life of the Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Learn about how Justice Ginsburg championed fairness and equity. Ruth served on the national board of the ACLU and launched The Women’s Rights Project, and she was a leading voice for gender equality, women’s interests and civil liberties. This show is the inspiring story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg changed her life and ours. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
80 FOR BRADY
Are you ready for some football? What a better way to kick-off the season than a viewing of the “80 For Brady” movie at the senior center on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. Pre-game with us wearing you favorite sports gear while you watch the film and have a light snack. Sign up in advance and we’ll save you a seat.
WHAT IS A MEMORY CAFÉ?
The Foxboro Memory Café is a welcoming place for individuals, families and friends of those living with memory changes. Join us on Wednesday, Aug 30 at 1 p.m. for a presentation at the senior center where you will learn about our upcoming Memory Café starting in September and see if this program is right for you and/or your loved one. There will be time for a Question and Answer session with our social workers Pam McGuire and Kate Fennyery. Sign up for the Aug. 30 presentation to hear more about this special Memory Café program that will be held on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. starting September 19.
MEN’S BBQ
It’s time to get outdoors once again. So guys come on out to enjoy a great BBQ lunch with friends on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $3 per person. Please sign up in advance with your payment and we’ll save you a seat.
IRELAND MEET AND GREET
Will you be joining us on our trip to Ireland in June 2024? Save the date of Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 2 p.m. and join us for our Ireland Meet and Greet with your fellow Ireland travelers. Details will be in September’s Gem.
1 ON 1 NUTRITION CONSULTATION
Registered Dietitian, Kelsey McEntee, is at the Foxboro Senior Center on the first Tuesday for each month fom 10 a.m. to noon, and she is available for a 30 minute 1 on 1 nutrition consultation. Kelsey’s next visit to the senior center will be on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Call us to schedule an appointment, and come prepared with your questions about your health concerns.
REFLEXOLOGY
On Friday, August 18, and on the 3rd Friday of each month, the senior center is offering reflexology appointments from 9 a.m. to noon. Reflexology is based on stimulating specific points on the feet that correspond to other areas and organs of the body. Reflexology is used to restore the body’s natural equilibrium by improving circulation and reducing tension.
This relaxing and rejuvenating experience will involve aromatherapy infused reflexology. The cost $41 per half hour appointment. Sign up with your payment to schedule an appointment.
FARMERS MARKET COUPONS
A limited number of Farmers Market Coupons are available for Foxboro senior citizens again this year. Each participant will receive $50 worth of coupons to spend at local Farmers Markets.
In order to qualify you must be at least 60 years of age or disabled and living in a housing facility primarily occupied by older individuals where congregate nutrition services are provided.
You must be a resident of Foxboro and have an income level at or below $26,973 for an individual or $36,482 for a couple. At the time the coupons are picked up, all participants must sign the self-declaration agreement that you meet the eligibility requirements.
CRAFT WITH TRACY
Join Tracy at the senior center on Monday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. as she leads a group in making a fun summer craft. All supplies are included, so please sign up and let us know if you’ll be joining us.
AUGUST MOVIE DAYS
The August movies will be shown on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m., and the next movie is as follows:
August 22 – “La La Land” Career aspirations run aup against bittersweet romance in modern-day Los Angeles, as two artists (Emma Stone and Ryan Gossling) face a heartbreaking dilemma.
Please sign up in advance for one or both of the movies.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center? On Friday, Aug. 25, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
CARDIO DANCE
Cardio Dance is an approachable way to get moving while listening to your favorite music. Instead of dreading the same exercises you do every day, you’ll look forward to learning new dance moves that make working out fun and inviting. The Cardio Dance Classes will be held on the following 3 Fridays in July from 11:15 to 12 noon: Aug. 4, 18 and 25. You will learn some traditional dance moves (Cha Cha, Samba, Waltz, and Tango, to name a few), but are played to contemporary music. Join instructor Kelly Sipe in this new exciting class. The cost is $17 per person and future sessions will be held on 3 Fridays each month for $17. Please sign up in advance with your payment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program. During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers. Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions. Call us to set up an appointment.
SERENADING SENIORS CHORUS
The “Serenading Seniors” is a friendly, fun group of singers who meet weekly at the senior center for rehearsals and occasional performances at local venues. This group meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. and is accepting new members. The chorus has been taking a break for the summer, but will resume meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. You don’t have to be a singing expert to be a part of the group, so if you’re interested in joining, please call Serenading Seniors Director Jeanne Bonneau at 508-543-8940.
SUMMER’S END LUAU
Aloha! On Wednesday, August 30 at 4 p.m. we will be holding our ‘Summer’s End Luau” at the senior center. Enjoy some music of the islands while dining with friends. Our menu will include Macaroni Salad, Hawaiian Rolls and your choice of Hawaiian Pulled Pork or Pineapple Grilled Chicken for the entrée. The cost is $7 per person. Sign up in advance with your payment to reserve your seat.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Aug. 23, Sept. 6, 13, 20 & 27 there are Hearing Clinics offered at the senior center from 1 to 4 p.m. This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment. Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
LEAH’S ART CORNER
Join Leah Snow as you embark on a journey of arts and creation. Leah’s art classes include all supplies and tutorials as you create something new for your home! The classes are being held on the following Mondays at 2 p.m.: Aug. 28 (Shell Painting). This summer, Leah’s programs will all be held at the Lane Property! Please sign up in advance.