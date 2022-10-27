On Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m., come join us to enjoy some crudités (a French appetizer consisting of sliced or whole raw vegetables) while listening to classical music performed by Foxboro resident and violinist Grainne Daly.
Grainne began playing violin at the age of 3 and has studied under Norma Stiner and Don Krishaswami.
She is a junior at Foxboro High School where she is involved in the music program and string symphony and chamber orchestra.
Grainne also performs with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Youth Orchestra where she is co-concertmaster of the orchestra.
Additionally, Grainne is a founding member of the Foundry Pond Duo and is the Rhode Island President of Music Mission Outreach and an Ambassador for Emmanuel Music in Boston.
Be sure to sign up in advance to reserve your seat.
INTERFACE PRESENTATION
The demand for mental health services across the country is at an all-time high.
Recently, the Town of Foxboro has enlisted the services of William James College, INTERFACE Referral Service, to help connect Foxboro residents with Mental Health Service Providers.
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m.for a presentation by Human Services Social Worker Pam McGuire who will give insight into the program and how you can help spread the word about this incredible new resource. Light snacks will be provided.
Sign up to reserve your seat.
SELF DEFENSE DEMONSTRATION
Join us on Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 9:30 p.m. when our Tai Chi Instructor Elijah Swain will be providing a free self defense demonstration for seniors who are looking for the basics to protect themselves against potential threats.
Please sign up in advance.
REAL ID WORKSHOP
Do you have questions about the upcoming switch to Real ID’s?
Representatives from the Massachusetts RMV will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m. to answer questions about the Real ID program.
Sign up in advance if you’d like to join us.
HAIR STYLING
Would you like to get your hair cut and styled in the comfort of the Foxboro Senior Center?
On Oct. 28, Hair Stylist Laurie Nicklas will be at the senior center, and on every 4th Friday of each month, from 10 a.m. to noon. The cost per person is $15 for women and men. Sign up with your payment in advance to schedule an appointment.
FRIENDS’ BINGO – ALL ARE WELCOME
Come and join us for Bingo at the senior center on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and every 1st Tuesday of the month.
Win cash prizes in varying amounts. There is a nominal fee of $1 per card. Bring a friend! Call to sign up.
This program is hosted by the Friends of Foxboro Seniors.
COMMUTER RAIL AS A GROUP
The MBTA Commuter Rail is once again offering daily service from Foxboro to Back Bay and South Station.
We will meet at the MBTA Commuter Rail Station at Gillette Stadium around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and together we will board the train bound for Boston, which you will traverse on your own.
You can stay as long as you’d like in Boston, however, group members can also choose to leave together on the 4:10 p.m. train out of South Station.
Sign up in advance if you plan on joining us.
THE TRUTH ABOUT REVERSE MORTGAGES
John David Tourtillot, CRMP of Homestead Mortgage will be at the senior center on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 2 p.m. for an educational class on Reverse Mortgages.
Tourtillot will be discussing how to use a Reverse Mortgage to help cover the cost of property taxes, insurance, condo dues, in-home care costs and home modification to allow you to age in place. Please sign up in advance.
NOVEMBER MOVIE DAYS
The theme for November’s Movie Days at the senior center is “The Crown.” Two episodes of “The Crown will be shown at 1 p.m. an 1:55 p.m. on the following Thursdays:
Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. – “Wolferton Splash” — The young Princess Elizabeth marries Prince Philip. As King George VI’s health worsens, Winston Churchill is elected prime minister for the second time.
Nov. 3 at 1:55 p.m.- “Hyde Park Corner” — With King George too ill to travel, Elizabeth and Philip embark on a four-continent Commonwealth tour. Party leaders attempt to undermine Churchill.
Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. – “Windsor” – With Elizabeth in a new role, Philip tries to assert some power. Churchill wants to delay the coronation. King George’s disgraced brother arrives.
Nov. 17 at 1:55 p.m. – “Act of God” – When dense smog cripples London for days and creates a serious health hazard, Chruchill’s inaction leaves him vulnerable to his political enemies.
PODIATRY CLINIC
Dr. Kelly McLaughlin is offering a Podiatry Clinic for Podiatric Foot Care and Screening at the senior center on the 1st Friday of every other month from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.
The next clinic will be held on Friday, Nov. 4. The cost for each 15 minute appointment is $30.
Please sign up and pay for your appointment in advance.
MAKING MUSIC
Calling all musicians and singers: Bring your ukulele, guitar, voice or other acoustic instrument and join us for our “Making Music” program on November 7 at 1 p.m., and on the first Monday of every following month at 1 p.m.
All skills are encouraged and welcome to participate in this monthly FREE sing and play along experience. We will explore fun and familiar songs.
Sign up in advance to let us know you’ll be joining us.
VAN DISCOVERY TRIP TO THE SEA BEES MUSEUM
The senior center van will be traveling to the Sea Bee Museum in Rhode Island on Thursday, Nov. 9.
The van will be leaving from the Booth Playground parking lot at 10:15 a.m.
This trip is free of charge.
Due to a limited amount of seating, registration for the trip will be on a first come, first serve basis.
HOLIDAY PARTY AT LAKEVIEW PAVILION
Please join us for our annual Holiday Celebration at the Lakeview Pavilion in Foxboro on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.
The menu includes your choice of Pan Seared Chicken with Lemon Chablis Cream Sauce or Pan Seared Salmon with Sweet and Sour Glaze.
The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. There will be a cash bar.
The cost for Foxboro residents is $32 per person and the cost is $37 for Non-Residents.
The tickets are now on sale and must be paid for at the time you sign up and get your ticket to reserve your seat.
SENIOR SANDWICHES
On Thursdays, we offer Grab and Go Senior Sandwiches at the senior center. You can pick up your sandwich at the front desk on Thursdays at any time between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., and you can take the sandwich with you, or you are welcome to eat in the Coffee Room or on the outside benches.
Quantities are limited, so you MUST sign up in advance to get your Senior Sandwich meal.
There is a suggested donation of $3 to HESSCO.
LUNCHEON OUTING
Our next luncheon outing will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at Conrad’s Restaurant in Foxboro at 1 p.m.
Call us to sign up by Monday, Nov. 14 and meet us at the restaurant on the 21st.
For those who require van transportation, arrangements must be made by Monday the 14th.
SENIOR SUPPER
Our monthly Senior Supper program focuses on a unique high quality catered meal.
We hope you’ll join us for an evening out with friends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
This program will start at 4 p.m. and food will be served around 4:30. November’s meal will be Breakfast for Dinner!
The cost is $5 and must be paid at the time you sign up.
SAVE THE DATE – HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR
Are you a crafter and would you like to sell your treasures at our upcoming Holiday Craft Fair? If you’re interested, pick up an application at the front desk of the senior center. The fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the cost is $10 for a table to display your items for sale.
SIGN UP FOR A TRIP TO ITALY IN APRIL 2023
The Foxboro Council on Aging & Human Services is planning a trip to Italy, specifically Rome and the Amalfi Coast, on April 9 through 18, 2023. Some of the highlights of our trip will include a walking tour of Classical Rome featuring a visit to the Colosseum, a visit to the seaside resort of Sorrento, discovering the excavated ruins of Pompeii, sampling local specialties at a limoncello factory in Minori and enjoying a wine tasting and lunch at the foot of Mt. Vesuvius.
The cost is $4,443 per person for a double and $5,243 for a single, with the opportunity to purchase optional tours.
Sign up for Foxboro residents and non-residents has begun.
Trip flyers are available at the senior center or can be emailed to you upon request.
HEARING HEALTH
On Wednesdays, Nov. 2, 9 & 16 there will be Hearing Clinics offered from 1 to 3 p.m.
This program is free and provides a hearing screening, ear wax removal, hearing aid cleaning and service by appointment.
Call in advance to schedule a 20 minute appointment.
1 ON 1 TECH SUPPORT
Join us on Monday mornings from 10:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for our 1 On 1 Tech Support Program.
During your 1 on 1 individualized tech support appointment, you will be able to get answers relating to phones, tablets or computers.
Examples include troubleshooting, setting up a device, and other “how to” questions.
Call us to set up an appointment.
CULTURAL DANCE
Starting in October, join Foxboro resident Garmai “Mai” Sumo on Mondays at 10:30 a.m. as she teaches us dances from her native country of Liberia.
Mai will provide a fun atmosphere to experience and learn new dance moves while exercising. The cost is $3 per class and this program is Punch Card eligible.