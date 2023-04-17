State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be meeting with constituents for district office hours in the coming weeks. All meetings are private and one-on-one. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.
There will be a virtual session from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and on Friday, 10 to 11 a.m., North Attleboro Town Hall, 43 South Washington St. and noon to 1 p.m. at Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St.
To make an appointment, visit bit.ly/feeneyspringofficehours or call 617-722-1222.