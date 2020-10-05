OCTOBER - "VIRTUAL" DISTRICT OFFICE HOURS
Wednesday, October 7th 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Friday, October 9th 9:00 - 11:00 a.m.
------------------------------------
Sen. Paul Feeney and his staff will be available to meet with constituents over Zoom for district office hours on Friday, Oct. 9.
To protect health & safety during the ongoing pandemic, all constituent meetings are taking place by video. Privacy is maintained and meetings are one-on-one with the senator.
Please use the link below to schedule your meeting. A staff member will follow up with you to confirm and meetings will be scheduled on a first-come first-served basis.
If you wish to speak with Sen. Feeney or his staff outside of these office hours, please call the Boston office at 617-722-1222.
Visit the following link to schedule a meeting https://www.senatorfeeney.com/office_hours.