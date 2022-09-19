Sen. Paul Feeney and his staff will be available to meet with constituents for in-person, district office hours in the coming weeks.
All meetings are private and one-on-one with Feeney and a member of his staff. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.
Use this link to select a time to schedule a meeting: https://bit.ly/FeeneyFallOfficeHours and a staff member will follow up with you to confirm. Drop-in appointments are welcome without prior notice or sign-up.
Friday, Sept. 23:
9:30-10:30 A.M: Mansfield Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.
11 A.M-noon: Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St., Foxboro
1-2 P.M.: Norton Public Library, 68 E. Main St.
Monday, Sept. 26:
9:30-10:30 A.M.: Rehoboth Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road
11 A.M.-noon: Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.
1-2 P.M.: Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. *staff will be available to meet with constituents
Friday, Sept. 30:
10-11 A.M.: Medfield Public Library, 468 Main St.
Noon-1 P.M.:Walpole Public Library, 143 School St.
2-3 P.M.: Sharon Public Safety Building, 213 S. Main St.
If you wish to speak with a member of Feeney’s staff outside of these office hours, please call his office during regular business hours at 617-722-1222.