Sen. Paul Feeney and his staff will be available to meet with constituents for in-person, district office hours in the coming weeks.

All meetings are private and one-on-one with Feeney and a member of his staff. Meetings will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis in 15-minute increments.

Use this link to select a time to schedule a meeting:  https://bit.ly/FeeneyFallOfficeHours and a staff member will follow up with you to confirm. Drop-in appointments are welcome without prior notice or sign-up.

Friday, Sept. 23:

9:30-10:30 A.M: Mansfield Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.

11 A.M-noon: Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St.,  Foxboro

1-2 P.M.: Norton Public Library, 68 E. Main St.

Monday, Sept. 26:

9:30-10:30 A.M.: Rehoboth Francis Farm, 27 Francis Farm Road

11 A.M.-noon: Seekonk Public Library, 410 Newman Ave.

1-2 P.M.: Attleboro City Hall, 77 Park St. *staff will be available to meet with constituents

Friday, Sept. 30:

10-11 A.M.: Medfield Public Library, 468 Main St.

Noon-1 P.M.:Walpole Public Library, 143 School St.

2-3 P.M.: Sharon Public Safety Building, 213 S. Main St.

If you wish to speak with a member of Feeney’s staff outside of these office hours, please call his office during regular business hours at 617-722-1222.