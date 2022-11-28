State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, is once again inviting community members to participate in the Second Annual Holiday Gift Card Drive to support New Hope, Inc. All gift cards and proceeds will go to New Hope, Inc. to continue supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Gift card donations of any denomination to area gas stations, grocery stores, Target, Walmart, Amazon or similar retailers will be accepted in-person on Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at IBEW Local 104, 900 S. Main St. Mansfield.
Gift card donations may also be mailed directly to Feeney at P.O. Box 627, Foxboro, MA 02035, or purchased online at amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/3UTVP63XXEBEP?ref_=wl_share.
New Hope is a non-profit residential emergency shelter serving those affected by domestic and sexual violence throughout the Attleboro area and offering extensive wrap-around support to survivors such as assistance in housing searches, court advocacy, medical advocacy, trauma informed counseling and educational programming.