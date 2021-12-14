State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, invites members of the community to participate in an upcoming charitable event to be held in the Bristol and Norfolk Senate districts that will benefit individuals and families served by New Hope, Inc. of Attleboro.
Feeney is sponsoring a Holiday Gift Card Drive with he and his staff planning a ‘Drive-Through Drop-Off” event on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the IBEW Local 104 union hall, 900 S. Main Street in Mansfield.
Individuals are asked to donate gift cards of any denomination and from a variety of retailers. All gift cards and proceeds will go to New Hope, Inc., to continue supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence through the holiday season and throughout the year. Gift card donations to gas stations, grocery stores, pharmacies, Target, Walmart, Amazon or similar retailers are greatly appreciated.
“The holiday season is my favorite time of year,” Feeney said. “As we count our own blessings, buy presents for those close to us, and gather with family, we also have an opportunity to support others who may be struggling through the season or escaping dangerous situations for them and their families. New Hope does incredible work for so many people, and I am hopeful that this Holiday Gift-Card Drive, fueled by the generosity of our friends and neighbors, will be successful in supporting those that need our help."
Those unable to attend the drive-through drop-off event can still donate by mailing gift cards to Feeney, at 182 North St., Foxboro, MA 02035, or directly to New Hope, Inc., 247 Maple St., Attleboro, MA, 02703.