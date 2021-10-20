State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, and his staff will be holding in-person office hours this month in each of the nine communities of the Bristol & Norfolk Senate District. The schedule is as follows:

Friday, Oct. 22

Foxboro: 10-11 a.m., Foxboro Town Hall, 40 South St.

Norton: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Norton Public Library, 68 East Main St.

Mansfield: 3-4 p.m., Mansfield Public Safety Complex, 500 East St.

Monday, Oct. 25

Medfield: 10-11 a.m., Medfield Public Library, 468 Main St.

Walpole: 12:30-1:30 p.m., Walpole Public Library, 143 School St.

Sharon 3-4 p.m., Sharon Public Safety Building, 213 South Main St.

To schedule a personal personal meeting with Feeney, go to https://bit.ly/FeeneyOfficeHours and a staff member will follow up to confirm the appointment. Constituents will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Drop-in appointments do not need a prior notice or sign-up.

To speak with a member of Feeney’s staff outside of the office hours, call the Boston office during regular business hours at 617-722-1222.

All participants will be asked to adhere to COVID-19 protocols at each office hours location.

