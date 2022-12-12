State Sen. Paul R. Feeney, D-Foxboro, will join Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg and the Office of Economic Empowerment (OEE) for a virtual event highlighting the Baby Bonds Task Force’s report on establishing an at-birth Massachusetts Baby Bonds program, an asset-building policy aimed at increasing economic opportunities for vulnerable communities. Goldberg will offer opening remarks before panelists dive into the findings from the report on Monday at noon.
Members of the Task Force will answer questions about Baby Bonds and other asset-building initiatives in the state. Register to watch live on Zoom at us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rSxRKDuGREaYUoqWP9Pplg and ask questions via or tune in on Facebook or Twitter.