Members of the National Honors Society at Foxboro High School recently packaged 50 lunches to be served at an area shelter for the homeless.
The students put together the lunches a half-dozen times throughout the year, Sophia Davis, president of the society said.
The lunches go to the Mainspring shelter in Brockton.
The NHS also has an upcoming fundraiser from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on March 22 at Union Straw where the restaurant is donating 15% of the proceeds of dine-in and take-out sales to help the group continue its service in the community, Davis said.