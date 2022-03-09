FHS honor society sandwiches

From left clockwise: Casey Dahl, Grace Riley, Abigail Gallagher and Srikruti Tummla of the National Honors Society at Foxboro High School put together lunches for an area shelter.

 submitted

Members of the National Honors Society at Foxboro High School recently packaged 50 lunches to be served at an area shelter for the homeless.

The students put together the lunches a half-dozen times throughout the year, Sophia Davis, president of the society said.

The lunches go to the Mainspring shelter in Brockton.

The NHS also has an upcoming fundraiser from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on March 22 at Union Straw where the restaurant is  donating 15% of the proceeds of dine-in and take-out sales to help the group continue its service in the community, Davis said.

Recommended for you