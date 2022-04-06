The last Sunday Concert of the year will feature the Classic Jazz + Trio at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10.
They will be performing some of America’s favorite jazz pieces and mixing in some improvisation.
Lincoln assassination
Christopher Daley will present a talk called “He now belongs to the ages — the Lincoln assassination” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.
About an hour in length, the talk begins with a short synopsis of the backdrop of the Civil War leading into an examination of the plot to kidnap Lincoln and how that plot developed into a scheme to assassinate the president.
Both Lincoln and Booth’s movements during the day of the assassination are meticulously chronicled using a simultaneous timeline. And then, by utilizing photographs of the period, modern photographs and video, the assassination is recounted in stunning detail.
The escape and capture of John Wilkes Booth is fully described with photographs and video footage of the locations where he hid and the site where he was killed. The lecture concludes with a vivid description of the trial of the conspirators and execution of the four of them; Mary Surratt, Lewis Powell, David Herold and George Atzerodt.
Shake it up storytime
Shake your egg shakers and wave your scarves to the music with Miss Jessica at 10 and 11 a.m. every Thursday in April and May.
This storytime will include movement, music, rhythms, props, and books.
The session will be held in the library’s Community Meeting Room.
Please register for each week that you plan to attend. Registration will open two weeks prior.
Pre-K read and play
Join Miss Kacee for a special 5-week storytime session designed just for 4 and 5 year olds, featuring stories, songs, games, and crafts from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Meet in the Community Meeting Room. Please register for the entire five-week session. Registration will be limited to 10 families.
Lap sit storytime
Young children from birth to 2 years old and their caregivers will learn rhythms and songs, move to the music, and listen to a story with Miss Jessica at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 15. We will meet in the Story/Craft Room.
Please include your child/children’s name and age when you register. Limit 15 families.
Learn to weave
Students will learn how wool is turned into yarn, try their hand at carding, and spinning wool before weaving on a loom to make bracelet or bookmark to take home in this program presented by Historic New England.
A session for grades five through eight will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20. A session for grades nine to 12 will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20.
Registration is required. Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
Big Joe the storyteller
Come and take a storytelling trip around the world with Big Joe the Storyteller’s all new show “Around the World in 5 Stories” at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22.
Featuring a selection of world folktales and fairy tales, Big Joe presents a show that will delight amaze and thrill. You will visit an enchanted kingdom in Greece, meet magic creatures in the Irish countryside, face challenges in Japan, find treasure in France, and stare down a giant in Africa. Those are just some of the ever-changing destinations on your storytelling journey. You don’t need to pack a bag, you just need to sit back and let Big Joe take you “Around the World in 5 Stories.”
This program will be held in the Community Meeting Room on the ground floor of the Library.
Registration required. One registration per family.
Sponsored by Friends of Boyden Library.
