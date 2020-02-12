Efforts to promote fiscal unity early in the 2021 budget cycle were frustrated this week when a Monday night meeting involving municipal and school officials had to be postponed because the session was not properly posted in advance.
The joint meeting of selectmen, members of the school and advisory committees and key municipal and school officials had been scheduled in response to a Jan. 29 non-binding vote by Advisory Committee members which sought to roll back the town’s proposed $85.46 million budget by roughly a half-million dollars.
In announcing the joint meeting last week, Town Manager William Keegan suggested the discussion would help provide needed “perspective” about revenue and spending projections featured in the fiscal 2021 budget.
As of press time, no date had been set for the rescheduled session.