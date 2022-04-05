Fire Capt. Ed Noonan retired Friday after serving the community for 41 years.
Noonan, a master electrician who was the department’s longtime fire investigator, was appointed a full-time firefighter in 1986 after serving as a junior and call firefighter in the early 1980s.
He rose through the ranks and was promoted to captain in 2004. Noonan was also the fire alarm superintendent and a member of the state Hazardous Materials Response Team.
“Ed is a one-of-a-kind talent and asset to the department that cannot be easily replaced,” the firefighter’s union said in a statement.
“Ed was the epitome of a guy you wanted to come and work for. His leadership, intelligence, and experience for sure shaped what our great organization is today,” the statement said.