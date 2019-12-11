The 22nd annual Retirees and Friends of Foxboro Fire and Rescue holiday dinner was a gathering like no other.
Retired firefighters and first responders were guests of the Foxboro Professional Firefighters Local 2252. Retired firefighters and police officers present totaled 466 years of service to the community.
Many of the guests, which included family members and friends of the fire and police departments, had not seen each other since the gathering a year earlier. They were not just people who had once worked together. They were first responders to fires, accidents and other emergencies who had promised to watch each other’s back as they raced toward the scene knowing that lives — including their own — could be on the line and they had pledged to protect lives and property.
The dinner was held in The Masonic Hall on Rockhill Street which allowed plenty of space in which to perfect a dinner while providing ample seating space for guests to form discussion areas or stand around in small groups to reminisce, and it never stopped until it was time to head home.
Many firefighters, volunteering on their own time to make the dinner possible, were hard at work but there is always that possibility, any time of day or night, that they might be called to respond to an emergency, and the holiday dinner was no exception. That accounts for the two large pieces of fire apparatus standing by in the parking lot of Bethany Church in the event an alarm was sounded. Many department members, including on-duty personnel, both fire and police, also swung by for a quick ‘hello’ and something to eat. This year they caught a break: No alarms sounded throughout the event.
As guests arrived, many quickly picked up on conversations about shared events decades earlier, but one – retired chief Gerry McNamara – was anxiously watching the door, waiting for a particular retiree to arrive. When Barry Thrasher walked through the door, Gerry was quick to present him with a unique sticker he came across when vacationing in Belgium. It had the image of a burning forest and across the top in large letters the word Thrasher. The moment he saw it, he made a purchase so he could surprise his fellow retiree at the dinner.
There were snacks galore for the attendees while waiting for the dinner that members of the kitchen crew had been working on since very early in the morning. Once the dinner bell sounded, the Rev. Steve Madden, former pastor of Saint Mary’s Church, was called from the kitchen, where he has helped prepare the meal for many years.
Having held many programs at St. Mary’s to honor Foxboro’s first responders and pray for their safety, Madden still holds the position as chaplain for the firefighters, and he opened the program with a prayer. He also noted the passing, during the past year, of career firefighter Hobie Boswell, who spent 14 years as chief in Foxboro and firefighter Alexander “Joe” DiMarzio, a call firefighter for 21 years and a familiar face working in the booths at the annual Firefighters Parade and Field Days.
An honored guest at the dinner was Sandra Meyer whose husband, Hollis “Butch” Meyer was a firefighter for 30 years before being medically discharged following an injury. Individual firefighters and union members assisted the family over the years and that outreach intensified after Butch passed away in 2013. Firefighters are still at her side to provide assistance.
The Cummings family was well represented among the guests, with Allen having served 47 years as a call firefighter, junior firefighter and department member, his brother Merle 44 years and brother Bert 40 years.
It is the Chelsea fire of 1973 that sticks out most in Bert Cumming’s memory, Foxboro being one of 67 communities responding to the mutual aid call. A raging fire in an industrial area was spreading throughout the city, destroying everything in its wake. Initially assigned to keeping the fire from reaching chemical storage areas, the local firefighters were redirected to form a water line in front of the Williams School that would prevent flames from taking the school and everything behind it. Bringing water in from 10 to 12 blocks away, they were able to put up a protective barrier beyond which the fire could not spread.
Retiree Ralph Bennett recalls the loss of the Lord Fox restaurant as he looks back. They were at an afternoon training session when the alarm sounded and the building was totally engulfed when they arrived. Going from room to room, not knowing what might be waiting, they finally gained control but did not leave the site until 10 a.m. the next morning. Some left with a smile, however, when on the way out, one of the firefighters coaxed a few notes from the burned-out piano as they reached the door.
The highlight of his career for retired Chief Bob Gaulin was the camaraderie of the firefighters, everyone giving their all and working together both in responding to a call or in training or mastering new equipment.
The firefighters who were at Camp Road or Howard Avenue when tragedy struck know they can never forget it. But they have to focus on the child they resuscitated, the person they got to the hospital before they expired, or the loss of a home they prevented. They know they gave it their all and would have given more if they could.
Coming up through the ranks is a great source of pride for retired chiefs Gaulin and McNamara, knowing full well they could not have done it without the support and dedication of the entire department. But they know it made a difference for the department and community.
Recently named Chief Michael Kelleher also came up through the ranks, and most often in the past helped out in the kitchen during the holiday dinner. Surrounded by retirees and many family members as well as many firefighters and police officers on duty that day, he marvels that everyone adds something to the mix.
His personal and professional satisfaction is identifying that contribution and where it would be most valued. With that, he has the satisfaction of knowing the whole will be greater than the sum of its parts and that they will be able to provide the highest level of protection of life and property to the people of Foxboro whom they are pledged to serve and they are proud to do it.