The holiday fireworks celebration originally planned for July 2 at Patriot Place, will now be held Saturday, July 24.
The fireworks planned in conjunction with the July 4th holiday were washed out due to the weather.
Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment July 24 before the evening culminates in a fireworks show beginning at about 9:15 p.m.
The fireworks show will now kick off opening week of the New England Patriots training camp, with the team’s first public practice of the year scheduled for Wednesday, July 28.
For a full schedule and additional details, visit www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.