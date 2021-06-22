Patriot Place has announced that it will host a fireworks display on Friday, July 2.
The annual tradition returns after a year's hiatus due to COVID-19.
Patriot Place’s Summer Stage will feature live entertainment before the evening culminates in a fireworks spectacular beginning at approximately 9:15 p.m.
For a full schedule and additional details, visit https://www.patriot-place.com/fireworks/.
“We look forward to kicking off the Fourth of July holiday weekend with a fun-filled day of family activities and culminating in a spectacular fireworks show,” Brian Earley, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place, said Tuesday in a press release. “As we make the much-anticipated return to normal, we can’t wait to celebrate this patriotic occasion with our guests at Patriot Place.”