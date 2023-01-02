Partners in Patriotism, a Foxboro-based nonprofit, recently recognized the achievements of longtime Foxboro resident Beverly Lord in their latest “Noteworthy Neighbor” announcement. Each week, the group gives a social media shout-out to a noteworthy area resident. Lord has lived in Foxboro for 45 years and taught French at Foxboro High School for over two decades before her retirement. While teaching at the school, Lord started the French and Spanish exchange program and directed a number of musicals. She has continued to dedicate herself to the arts by advocating for community theater through organizations such as the New England Theater Conference and the American Association of Community Theaters. “The arts and education have been my lifetime work,” Lord said. “Thank you for the privilege of letting me learn and serve in this caring community.” Nominate a member of the community to be the next “Noteworthy Neighbor” by emailing Partners in Patriotism at foxbororesidents@gillettestadium.com.