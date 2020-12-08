MassDevelopment has awarded up to $310,000 in funding for nine cities and towns through its Real Estate Technical Assistance program. Through a combination of in-house expertise and contracts with consultants, under this program MassDevelopment works with municipal officials, planners, local stakeholders, and others to address site-specific and district-wide economic development challenges. The technical assistance funds will support a range of projects, from feasibility studies to master planning efforts.
“As outlined in Partnerships for Recovery, our plan to stabilize and grow the Commonweath’s economy, the Baker-Polito Administration is committed to building vibrant communities and revitalizing Main Streets across the state,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “Along with MassWorks, the Brownfields Redevelopment Fund, Site Readiness Program, and others, MassDevelopment’s Real Estate Technical Assistance program is another source of funding communities can tap into to achieve their economic development goals.”
“As the state’s finance and development agency, it is our mission to help communities across Massachusetts thrive,” said MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss. “Our Real Estate Technical Assistance program is an important way we can support cities and towns in their efforts to address development challenges, further attract investment, and advance smart growth.”
Created in 2017, MassDevelopment’s Real Estate Technical Assistance program has awarded $942,000 to help 26 communities advance their economic development goals through 27 projects. MassDevelopment announced the opening of the FY21 round in August 2020. Eligible organizations could apply for awards ranging from approximately $5,000 to $50,000.
FY21 awardees:
Town of Ashburnham, 17 Central Street Redevelopment
The Town of Ashburnham seeks to relocate its Department of Public Works (DPW) office out of an aging building in its downtown. This award will help the town prepare a fiscal impact analysis on the relocation and an existing conditions analysis of the former DPW site.
Town of Falmouth, Falmouth Transit Center Master Plan
The Falmouth Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (FEDIC) will use this award to prepare a comprehensive transit-oriented master plan for Falmouth Station, a busy transit hub that serves regional workers and visitors.
Town of Foxborough, Walnut Street Housing
The Town of Foxborough will use this award to develop and issue a Request for Proposals to solicit bids for the development of an affordable senior housing facility on Walnut Street.
