Local Foxboro barber Georges Atieh went above and beyond to comfort Sandra Smith, a breast cancer patient who decided to shave her head due to chemo treatment hair loss.
Smith told WJAR that she has always had long hair -- it served as a comfort to her -- so shaving her head was an emotional experience. Little did she know that she would not have to go through the experience alone.
Atieh noticed that Smith was becoming emotional as he shaved her hair, so on a whim, Atieh took the shaver to his own head, saying, “I want to support you and now we look the same.” The sentiment caused Smith to tear up, but this time it was not sadness that caused the tears, it was happiness. "I definitely didn't expect that at all. I told myself I wasn't going to cry while I was shaving my hair off and I was trying to keep calm, but as soon as he did that, it was such a shock but so touching," Smith said.
Both Atieh and Smith are hoping that Smith’s story will be used to spread awareness about breast cancer and research for a cure.