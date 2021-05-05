The Rodman Ride for Kids fundraiser is returning for its 31st year with a mix of virtual and in-person participants.
After the success of last year’s Virtual Ride, in which more than 1,500 participants raised $3 million, Rodman for Kids is bringing back a limited number of riders for an in-person event on Sept. 25.
Registration is underway at www.rodmanforkids.org.
Participants can get creative in their fundraising efforts by continuing with a “Choose Your Own Adventure” registration option, introduced last year. They can tie their fundraising efforts into any activity they enjoy, whether it be biking, running, walking, rollerblading, painting, hiking or whatever.
Also, Rodman for Kids is welcoming a limited number of riders for an in-person ride — with 25- and 50-mile routes starting and ending in Foxboro.
Rodman for Kids is guided by the principle that all young people in the community deserve access to the programs, resources, and opportunities they need to grow and succeed, and is dedicated to raising resources, building capacity, and creating opportunities for youth-focused organizations, their leaders, and the young people they serve.
Since its inception, the Ride has raised over $145 million to help children, families and communities across Massachusetts.
“The pandemic taught us that there is tremendous opportunity to raise funds for our partner organizations, without a traditional in-person event. While we look forward to getting back to riding on the road, we will continue to build on the success of last year’s effort,” said Joe D’Arrigo, Rodman for Kids president.
Rodman for Kids partner organizations include: Above the Clouds, Apprentice Learning, Asperger/Autism Network (AANE), Big Brother Big Sisters of Central Mass/Metrowest, Big Sisters of Greater Boston, Boston Community Pediatrics, The Boston House, Boston Medical Center, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro South, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester, Catholic Charities, ConfiKids, Crossroads, Families First, Family Nurturing Center, Friends of the Children – Boston, Forsyth Institute, Hockomock Area YMCA, House of Possibilities, Jewish Big Brothers Big Sisters, Key Program, , Life4Evan, Mass Mentoring Partnership, Mazie Foundation, MetroWest YMCA, One for Health Foundation, Raising a Reader MA, Robert F. Kennedy Children’s Action Corps, Sibling Connections, South Boston Neighborhood House, South Shore YMCA, The Sports Museum, Sportsmen’s Tennis & Enrichment Center, TextLess Live More, Think:Kids, Trinity Boston Connects, UMass MemorialHospital, Waypoint Adventure, Wildflower Camp Foundation, Wonderfund, and YMCA of Greater Boston.
Other charitable initiatives of Rodman for Kids include the Disney for Kids retreat that sends local youth from Dorchester to Disney World each August on an all-expense paid trip, the Marilyn Rodman Theatre for Kids program that provides access to the arts to deserving children by introducing them to live theater performances, and Celebration for Kids, Boston’s best holiday gala raising funds for holiday support and year-round youth development programs.
For more information on Rodman for Kids, visit www.rodmanforkids.org or contact Jessica Poillucci at jessica@ringcommmarketing.com.