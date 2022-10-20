Schneider Electric honored
The Mass Technology Leadership Council announced honorees of its Tech Top 50 on Oct. 11 at a live reception at Verizon’s new Innovation Center in Boston.
The Tech Top 50 recognizes the region’s tech companies, leaders, and technologies that have made a significant impact during the past year across 11 categories. Schneider Electric of Foxboro was named an honoree in the Technology: Advanced Manufacturing category.
Bass Pro Shops, founder receive awards
The Association of the United States Army has given its National Service Award to Bass Pro Shops and its founder, conservationist Johnny Morris. The award recognizes exemplary service and demonstrated enduring support to the American Soldier and the U.S. Army community.
Barounis Dental officially opens
State and local officials were on hand to celebrate the official opening of Barounis Dental Family & Cosmetic at 38 Mechanic St., recently
State Sen. Paul Feeney presented a citation of salutation from the Senate. State Rep. Jay Barrows, Selectwoman Leah Gibson and Kara Griffin, executive director of the Tri-Town Chamber of Commerce, were also on hand for the opening.