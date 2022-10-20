State and local officials were recently on hand to celebrate the official opening of Barounis Dental Family & Cosmetic at 38 Mechanic St., Foxboro. Front left are (front row) Ashley Camara, owner; Ireni Barounis and April Costello, state Rep. Jay Barrows, (back row) James Taylor, Deb Leary, Brian Quinn, Eric Kull, Andrea Kingston, Danielle Harbour, and Leah Gibson.